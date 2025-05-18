Computex 2025: live from the world's biggest computing event
Computex 2025 runs from May 20 to May 23 and we'll be reporting live from Taipei
The world's biggest computing tech show, Computex 2025, is back - and once again we'll be on the ground in Taipei, Taiwan to bring you all the latest news, reviews and opinions on all the coolest gadgets, laptops, components, and more.
Some of the biggest names in computing, including Nvidia, AMD and Qualcomm, will be holding keynote presentations - and in this live blog we'll be reporting direct from the event, so you'll get the very latest updates on what the future holds for laptops, PCs, networking and much more.
A key theme of this year's Computex event is Artificial Intelligence (AI), so we expect a lot of companies will take the opportunity to show how putting AI in their products will help improve our lives. Will it finally convince consumers that AI laptops are worth buying? Hopefully, we'll find out this week.
So, keep this page bookmarked to find out all the latest consumer and B2B news and launches from Computex 2025.
Phison aiDAPTIV+: When you're training an LLM, the privacy of your data is of the utmost importance. Phison's innovative aiDAPTIV+ lets you do LLM training on-premises without the massive expense of relying on rows and rows of GPU memory. With a focus on high-capacity flash memory, LLMs can be trained safely and affordably in the home, office or classroom.
We also have the Nitro 16S AI (above) and the Nitro 16 AI (below). I wonder what the S stands for...
Look at these beauties. We have the Nitro 18 AI (notice a trend?), which comes with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070Ti GPU, and 2560 x 1600 18-inch screen.
I played a bit of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on it, as you'd expect with an RTX 5070Ti GPU, it runs brilliantly at 1440p.
Right, going to move on from the Swift laptops for a while and take a look at Acer's Predator lineup of gaming laptops.
This is the Swift Edge 14 AI. It's main selling point (apart from the AI features, again this comes with an Intel CPU capable of 120 TOPS), is it's ultra-light weight.
It's less than 1KG and feels really light. You'd hardly notice carrying it around with you. This comes at a slight cost, as it feels a bit cheaper than some of the other laptops here. But, as with the LG gram lineup of laptops, the fact you get a powerful laptop that feels so light is really impressive. Definitely one to look out for.
One thing I really like about this laptop is that the touchpad features quick-access icons to launch apps, mute the volume and more. It's a nice touch.
Touch... get it?
Here's the Swift Go 16 AI. Has a 2K OLED display and an Intel Core Ultra CPU capable of 120 TOPS (essentially how good the NPU is at AI tasks). Most Copilot+ PCs at the moment offer around 40 TOPS (trillion operations per second), so this should be quite a bit faster at on-device AI tasks.
Will anyone care though?
There's also the Acer Swift X 14 AI. As far as I can tell, it's pretty much identical to the Swift X 14, but with AMD processors instead - up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365.
Always good to see a laptop for creatives that comes with a microSD slot.
I'm currently taking a look at the Acer Swift X 14 - a great looking thin and light laptop with an OLED screen that looks fantastic in real life. It comes with the latest Intel Core Ultra chips (up to an Ultra 9), and can even fit in an Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU.
That's pretty impressive for such a thin laptop - I can easily hold it in one hand. This isn't a gaming laptop, however, and is more aimed at content creators and digital creatives.
First stop is visiting Acer's pre-Computex preview. The company announced all of its new devices a few days ago, and now I get a chance to see them in the flesh.
If you're wondering what I'm looking forward to seeing at Computex 2025, then check out my article on what I expect to see. Spoiler alert: I think there's going to be A LOT of AI.
Matt Hanson reporting in! I've arrived in Taipei and ready to see what Computex 2025 has in store.