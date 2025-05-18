Computex 2025: live from the world's biggest computing event

The world's biggest computing tech show, Computex 2025, is back - and once again we'll be on the ground in Taipei, Taiwan to bring you all the latest news, reviews and opinions on all the coolest gadgets, laptops, components, and more.

Some of the biggest names in computing, including Nvidia, AMD and Qualcomm, will be holding keynote presentations - and in this live blog we'll be reporting direct from the event, so you'll get the very latest updates on what the future holds for laptops, PCs, networking and much more.

A key theme of this year's Computex event is Artificial Intelligence (AI), so we expect a lot of companies will take the opportunity to show how putting AI in their products will help improve our lives. Will it finally convince consumers that AI laptops are worth buying? Hopefully, we'll find out this week.

So, keep this page bookmarked to find out all the latest consumer and B2B news and launches from Computex 2025.