“The Windows 10 end of life is coming, and we are ready” - Dell CEO on why your next laptop will probably be an AI PC

Dell CEO says its AI PCs are ready to take the strain of Windows 10 EOL refreshes

"Dell is the leader in commercial AI PCs", Michael Dell declares

Dell also says AI won't replace humans at work - it'll be more of a collaboration

The CEO of Dell has declared the company is “ready” for the increased demand from businesses and consumers alike for new PCs as the Windows 10 end of life approaches.

Microsoft’s software is set for its official farewell on October 14, 2025, meaning users will need to update their devices, or risk being targeted by cyberattacks.

Many organizations have chosen to simply purchase new devices, and Michael Dell has pitched his company’s products as the ideal solution to those looking for a change.

AI workstations on the rise

“Personal productivity is being reinvented by AI,” Dell noted, speaking at the opening keynote of Dell Technologies World 2025, “the install base of a billion and half PCs is ageing, and it’s being replaced with AI innovation.”

“The Windows 10 end of life is coming, and we are ready - Dell is the leader in commercial AI PCs, and we’re further distancing ourselves from the competition.”

“We’ve simplified our portfolio and made it easy for you to choose the right system for you, giving you the choice of the latest from Nvidia, Intel, AMD and Qualcomm,” he added.

“Today’s PCs are becoming AI workstations - blazing fast, all-day battery life powered by NPU and GPU innovation.”

The CEO highlighted the company’s new Dell Pro Max device, which he said was ideal for developers and scientists, offering up to 20 petaflops of performance due to embedded Nvidia GB300 hardware, and up to 800GB of memory - enough to run and train models with a trillion parameters.

(Image credit: Dell Technologies)

“AI is moving out of the cloud onto the edge, bringing intelligence to every device in every location in real time,” he noted.

“With AI PCs and our rugged PowerEdge servers, you can process your data instantly and securely on site, you can slash latency and unleash new possibilities, from smart cities to virtualized telecom networks.”

“I’m having the same conversation with customer after customer,” Dell noted, “it’s not just about the technology, it’s about reimagining how enterprises can create and capture value from their data.”

“We are entering the age of ubiquitous intelligence, where AI becomes as essential as electricity - with AI, you can distill years of experience into important insights, speeding up decisions and uncovering patterns in massive data.

“But it’s not here to replace humans - AI is a collaborator that frees your teams to do what they do best, to innovate, to imagine, to solve the world’s toughest problems - and Dell is the infrastructure, the backbone enabling enterprises to think faster, to act smarter, and to dream bigger.”