Dell's super-powered new mobile workstation has one crucial feature which sets it apart from all the competition

Dell has unveiled an AI PC with a never-before-seen feature it hopes will spur on the next levels of productivity.

Revealed at Dell Technologies World 2025, the new Dell Pro Max Plus laptop is the first to feature an enterprise-grade discrete NPU, offering the opportunity to carry out high-intensity AI tasks even on the move.

The mobile workstation features a Qualcomm AI 100 PC Inference Card with 32 AI-cores and 64GB memory, which Dell says should be more than enough to handle the needs of AI engineers and data scientists deploying large models for edge inferencing.

Dell Pro Max Plus

(Image credit: Dell Technologies)

Speaking at the event, company CEO Michael Dell addressed the upcoming Windows 10 end of life, hinting that for many users, the ideal solution is to buy an AI PC such as the Dell Pro Max Plus.

“Personal productivity is being reinvented by AI,” Dell said, “the install base of a billion and half PCs is ageing, and it’s being replaced with AI innovation.”

“The Windows 10 end of life is coming, and we are ready - Dell is the leader in commercial AI PCs, and we’re further distancing ourselves from the competition.”

The CEO highlighted the new Dell Pro Max device during his keynote address, noting it would be ideal for developers and scientists, offering up to 20 petaflops of performance due to embedded Nvidia GB300 hardware, and up to 800GB of memory - enough to run and train models with a trillion parameters.

“Today’s PCs are becoming AI workstations - blazing fast, all-day battery life powered by NPU and GPU innovation," Dell declared.