"The real danger is staying still” - Dell CEO Michael Dell claims AI is "the new electricity"

"AI is the new electricity", Michael Dell declares

Opening Dell Technologies World 2025, he highlights importance of AI innovation

"AI isn’t your product, but AI can power your purpose" Dell says

The founder and CEO of Dell Technologies has urged businesses of all sizes to fully embrace the potential offered by AI in order to stay competitive and thrive ahead of the competition.

Delivering the opening keynote at Dell Technologies World 2025, Michael Dell warned how, "the real danger is staying still,” as he highlighted several ways AI can benefit firms.

"AI is the new electricity - and Dell is the grid powering this transformation," he declared.

Making AI easier

During the keynote, the founder guided us along “Dell Technologies Way”, where the company’s services and systems power a wide range of businesses, industries and individuals alike.

“Our street is alive with your energy, and yes - your creativity and your data,” he declared, “whether you’re developing cancer treatments, or growing a business, data is at the center of everything, everywhere, all of the time.”

This included the company’s “AI Factory” platform, which saw its second generation unveiled as part of a long-standing partnership with Nvidia.

“For most of us…AI isn’t your product, but AI can power your purpose,” Dell added, “you don’t need your own Colossus, but you do need AI, and we’re taking all the learnings from these massive systems to make AI easier for you.”

“From AI PCs to small, domain-specific models running on the edge to the planetary scale AI data centers, we’ve got you covered.”

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Dell noted how over 75% of enterprise data will soon be created and processed at the edge - “and AI will follow the data - not the other way around.”

"The future of AI will be decentralized, low-latency and hyper-efficiency - and that's why Dell is pioneering the edge AI revolution, bringing real-time intelligence to wherever the data lives.”

"Here at Dell, we love data,” he added, “we store it, we protect it, we organize it, and we transform it into actions and insights that drive human progress - and turbocharged by AI, that engine of progress is going faster than ever before," he added.

“The pace of innovation is at Mach 3 - we’re creating the future.”