At Computex 2025, Nvidia took a somewhat unconventional route by sidestepping the main exhibition floor and instead hosting its own “GTC Taipei” event at a nearby hotel.
There, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivered a trio of keynote speeches at the event, unveiling new AI-focused hardware. Among the biggest announcements were two devices: the DGX Spark, a compact mini PC aimed at AI developers, and the DGX Station, a more powerful workstation-class system.
Though Nvidia-branded units were showcased, the real surprise was the range of OEM partners joining the initiative, with 11 models expected across the Spark and Station lines.
Nvidia DGX Spark
The DGX Spark is built around the new Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, which combines a 20-core Arm CPU co-developed with MediaTek (featuring 10 Cortex-X295 and 10 Cortex-X725 cores) and a GPU based on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture.
Designed for developers, the device delivers up to 1,000 TOPS (FP4/sparse) of performance and ships with a Linux-based DGX OS, Nvidia’s AI development suite also used in its data center platforms like Blackwell and Hopper.
Several partners, including Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, and MSI, had models on display. At first glance, however, the only visible differences were in the external design.
No internal teardowns were permitted during the event, raising a valid question: how different are these OEM versions beyond aesthetics?
While the DGX Spark promises to be a strong contender for the title of best mobile workstation for AI development, potential buyers may want to wait for detailed reviews before making a purchase.
Nvidia DGX Station
The DGX Station, aimed more directly at professionals needing high-end workstation PCs, features the GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip.
It comes equipped with 288GB of HBM3e memory on the GPU and a 72-core Neoverse V2 CPU paired with 496GB of LPDDR5X RAM, making it far from an ordinary desktop.
Like the Spark, it runs on DGX OS and supports Nvidia’s full AI development stack.
The DGX Station board shown at the exhibition was a mockup, though the actual product was displayed during a separate session.
Still, questions remain about how finalized the systems are, especially since full availability isn't expected until late 2025.
Notably, the DGX Station will only be available through OEMs, with Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and Supermicro leading the rollout.
This fragmented distribution model could introduce variation in build quality and thermal performance, critical factors for users seeking the best workstation PC.
