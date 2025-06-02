Why hacking yourself first is essential for proactive cybersecurity

In an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape, the concept of "hacking yourself first" is not new as such. Organizations have long been engaging white hat hackers to simulate attacks and identify vulnerabilities before malicious actors can exploit them.

However, the traditional approach to red teaming, which typically involves selecting a few trusted individuals to test a system, is no longer sufficient.

Oscar Hayek Social Links Navigation Co-Founder & CTO of Innerworks.

More open and competitive red teaming

The issue lies in scale and diversity. A small, internal team will always be limited by their own experiences and perspectives, while cybercriminals operate in a global, decentralized environment. To stay ahead, security testing has to reflect that same breadth and depth of capability.

We believe that this is where a more open and competitive red teaming model comes into its own. Rather than relying on a fixed set of internal engineers or external consultants, organizations are increasingly turning to decentralized architectures.

These invite skilled professionals from around the world to solve specific, targeted challenges. The best talent is incentivized to respond, and the organization benefits from rapid, high-quality insights tailored to the specific threats it faces.

In practice, this model offers two significant advantages to the ‘standard white hacking’ exercise. First, it ensures that the right expertise is applied to the right challenge. Not every engineer is equipped to uncover flaws in VPN detection or anti-fingerprinting solutions. A decentralized approach enables organizations to source the most relevant skill sets directly, without needing to retrain or reallocate internal teams.

Secondly, the incentive mechanism encourages speed and transparency. Contributors are motivated to share findings immediately so that they can claim rewards. This reduces and even eliminates delays and ensures that critical information reaches defenders quickly.

Traditional methods

The benefits of this approach are already being realized. In sectors such as fintech and Web3, attacks discovered through decentralized red teaming have been observed in the wild months later. This lead time allows businesses to prepare and adapt before those attacks gain traction in broader markets.

It’s important to recognize that decentralized red teaming is not about replacing traditional methods entirely. Conventional penetration testing still plays a valuable role in improving baseline security. But as threats evolve and attackers become more sophisticated, organizations need a more dynamic and scalable way to test their defenses.

Proactive security

Ultimately, the shift from reactive to proactive security cannot be achieved through periodic exercises alone. It requires continuous, adaptive engagement with the threat landscape, and a willingness to invite external expertise into the process. By embracing a more competitive and decentralized approach to red teaming, businesses can significantly improve their resilience and stay one step ahead of attackers.

Cybersecurity is no longer about responding to yesterday’s threats. It is about anticipating tomorrow’s, and making sure your defenses are ready today.

