Bridging the AI skills gap: the role of businesses, academia, and mainstream education

The UK is experiencing an AI boom, fueled by the government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, and over £14 billion in private investment. This surge in funding is accelerating AI adoption across industries, driving innovation, boosting productivity, and creating significant job opportunities. Fueling innovation, and economic growth, AI is transforming industries, driving productivity and creating a number of job opportunities. However, while businesses are racing to adopt and implement AI, the workforce skillset is struggling to keep pace.

AI skills now account for 40% of the UK’s most pressing tech talent shortages, making it one of the largest gaps in the sector. This highlights a growing challenge: education and training programs simply aren’t evolving fast enough to meet the demands of an AI-driven economy.

Nick Drouet Social Links Navigation CTO for Kyndryl United Kingdom and Ireland.

What is the role of businesses in AI upskilling?

Traditional education systems cannot keep pace with AI's rapid evolution. Waiting for universities to modernize their AI curricula is not a viable strategy for businesses. Instead, companies must take proactive steps to upskill their workforce, ensuring they have the necessary AI expertise to remain competitive.

Some organizations are already progressing in this direction, establishing in-house AI training programs, ranging from foundational AI literacy courses to specialized technical training for employees in data science, machine learning, and AI applications. These programs can be delivered through online modules, workshops, and mentorship.

Businesses should also collaborate with AI education platforms, boot camps, and certification programs to offer employees structured learning opportunities. Industry-recognized certifications can help workers gain relevant, up-to-date skills that align with real-world applications. Encouraging AI-skilled employees to mentor colleagues can accelerate knowledge transfer.

Taking mentorship one step further, organizations can create AI centers of excellence, where experts guide teams on AI best practices, ethical considerations, and emerging trends. Offering incentives such as financial support for AI-related courses, internal recognition, and career progression opportunities can motivate employees to upskill. Embedding AI expertise into performance evaluations can also reinforce its strategic importance. By investing in AI upskilling today, businesses can bridge the talent gap, drive innovation, and future-proof their workforce.

What is the role of business-academia collaboration when it comes to bridging the AI skills gap?

The disconnect between higher education and industry needs is a persistent issue in the AI skills debate. Universities and technical colleges often struggle to keep up with the rapid pace of AI advancements, meaning graduates enter the workforce with outdated skills or theoretical knowledge that lacks real-world applicability.

Businesses have a responsibility to actively engage with universities and technical colleges to help shape educational programs. By integrating real-world AI applications, case studies, and industry projects into coursework, students can develop job-ready skills. But collaboration must go beyond one-off partnerships. Establishing long-term advisory relationships between businesses and academia can ensure that curricula evolve alongside technological advancements.

Beyond this, businesses can work with academic institutions to develop AI certification programs that validate students’ expertise in key areas such as machine learning, natural language processing, and AI ethics. These certifications should be recognized across industries to standardize AI proficiency levels and extend beyond the classroom into the workplace.

Practical, hands-on experience is also essential. Companies should provide structured mentorship and opportunities for students to work on real-world AI challenges. Offering experience through internships, apprenticeships, and AI research collaborations ensures students gain practical exposure.

I would add that it’s not just about training individuals. The UK’s AI adoption efforts are also hindered by outdated IT infrastructure, making it harder for organizations to implement AI effectively. Without a modernized digital ecosystem, even a well-trained workforce will struggle to deploy AI solutions at scale.

Businesses and academia must work together not only to prepare the next generation of AI talent but also to modernize digital infrastructures so that organizations can scale AI solutions efficiently.

Integrating AI

AI is no longer just for data scientists. How can we integrate AI fundamentals into both higher education and professional development programs?

AI’s impact is broad and far-reaching, spanning a huge swathe of industries, job roles, and everyday decision-making. To capitalize on AI’s impact, we must ensure AI knowledge and proficiency become mainstream and integrate AI fundamentals into both higher education and professional development programs.

AI education should start early, with foundational courses integrated into university and college curricula across disciplines. Business, healthcare, finance, and law students, for example, should be equipped with AI knowledge relevant to their fields.

Many professionals interact with AI-driven tools but lack a deep understanding of how they work. Companies should offer AI literacy programs tailored to non-technical employees, covering topics such as responsible AI use, bias mitigation, and automation. Governments, businesses, and educational institutions ideally collaborate to promote AI literacy at a societal level.

This can include free AI learning resources, workshops, and public discussions on AI’s ethical and economic implications. AI education should be accessible and flexible. Short, modular AI courses delivered through online platforms can help professionals upskill at their own pace without committing to full-time study.

Crucially, AI literacy isn’t just about ensuring businesses see returns on AI investments, it’s about empowering individuals to participate in an AI-driven economy. Without widespread AI knowledge, the risk is that AI remains an exclusive tool wielded by a few, rather than a democratized force that benefits society as a whole.

How can we approach the AI skills gap moving forwards?

The AI skills gap is a multi-faceted challenge requiring a coordinated response from businesses, academia, and education systems. Businesses must take responsibility for upskilling their workforce, while academic institutions must adapt curriculums to align with industry needs. At the same time, AI literacy must become a mainstream priority, ensuring workers across all sectors are equipped for an AI-powered future. If these gaps are not addressed, the UK risks stagnating in its AI ambitions, with organizations struggling to implement AI effectively and workers left behind in the digital transformation.

If businesses, educators, and policymakers act now, they have the opportunity to create a more inclusive, AI-ready workforce that drives sustainable innovation and economic growth. Only through a collaborative, proactive approach can the UK ensure that AI’s benefits are widely distributed rather than concentrated in a select few industries or regions.

We've featured the best Python online course.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro