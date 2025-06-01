Recommended reading

Walmart's mega summer sale is live – 29 deals I'd buy on TVs, grills, vacuums and more

Shop clearance prices starting at $59.99

Summer has finally arrived, and with it, Walmart has launched a massive sale. You can find clearance prices on TVs, grills, patio furniture, vacuums, and Apple devices with deals starting at just $59.99.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Walmart's summer sale and hand-picked the 29 best offers that are worth buying. I've selected Walmart's best-selling products from brands like Ninja, LG, Dyson, Apple, and Keurig, all of which are available at tempting prices. Walmart's summer sale is a chance to score discounts on summer essentials like grills, lawn tools, and patio furniture, plus deals on top-rated tech gadgets and home appliances.

Some highlights include the popular Ninja Creami ice cream maker, now on sale for $169, and LG's highly rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV, on sale for $1,299.99, and Apple's 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $299.

Shop more of Walmart's best summer deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. You might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event.

Walmart summer clearance sale: 29 deals I'd buy

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced and Hot Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced and Hot Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Ninja AF100 4QT Air Fryer
Ninja AF100 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop
Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop: was $109.99 now $68 at Walmart

The top-rated Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop is on sale for only $68. The mop cleans hard floors with powerful steam instead of harsh chemicals and features two different settings: dust and mop.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Greenworks 60V Front Mount String Trimmer
Greenworks 60V Front Mount String Trimmer: was $198 now $164 at Walmart

Keep your lawn looking good all summer with this Greenworks trimmer, on sale for $164. The 60V trimmer has a run time of up to 50 minutes on a single charge and features high and low speed settings and a responsive speed trigger.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum
Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $176 at Walmart

Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum is on sale for $176. It offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum
Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $198 at Walmart

It's typically a pricey buy, but we'd rank the Cordless Pro among the best Shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially now that it's on sale for $198. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum: was $399.99 now $229.99 at Walmart

If you're on a budget but still want a high-end vacuum, Dyson's V7 Absolute is a fantastic option at $229.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a detangling motor bar that works effectively on both hardwood floors and carpets, and can be transformed into a handheld vacuum for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Ninja Foodi 8-qt 4-in-1 Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi 8-qt 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $169 now $146 at Walmart

This is a product I already own and love – Ninja's top-rated 8-quart Foodi air fryer. Now on sale for $146, the Ninja Foodi features a large dual-basket design allowing you to prepare multiple foods simultaneously and six preset cooking programs for fast and easy meals.

Blackstone ProSeries 2-Burner 22" Propane Omnivore Griddle
Blackstone ProSeries 2-Burner 22" Propane Omnivore Griddle: was $347 now $297 at Walmart

Grill burgers and hot dogs all summer long with this Blackstone ProSeries griddle, which is on sale for $297 this Memorial Day. The 22-inch griddle features independent heat zones, so you can cook multiple foods at different temperatures simultaneously.

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Walmart

The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for just $24.99. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Roku Express HD Streaming Device
Roku Express HD Streaming Device: was $29 now $24.90 at Walmart

The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For under $25, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant like Alexa.

DualSense Wireless Controller (White)
DualSense Wireless Controller (White): was $74.99 now $54.88 at Walmart

Walmart has the DualSense Wireless Controller on sale for only $67 at Walmart's summer sale. This is a superb saving and one of the lowest prices we've seen yet for the impressive PS5 controller.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $183 now $99 at Walmart

If you want the latest Galaxy Watch, then you'll need the Galaxy Watch 7. However, in reality, the last few versions of Samsung's wearable have only received iterative updates, which is why we're recommending this deal on the Galaxy Watch 4. At only $99, it's an absolute steal for a still useful and capable smartwatch – even if it is a few years old.

Beats Pill Waterproof Speaker
Beats Pill Waterproof Speaker: was $149.99 now $99.95 at Walmart

Gear up for summer with the top-rated Beats Pill speaker, which is on sale for $99.95 - a record-low price. The Bluetooth speaker features a lightweight, portable design, is waterproof, so you can take it to the pool or the beach, and delivers impressive room-filling sound

HP 15.6-inch laptop
HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $299 now $219 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop for just $219. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022)
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Walmart

Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $299. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple MacBook Air M1
Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart

Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $649 for Memorial Day. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV
Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $179.99 now $139.99 at Walmart

Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $139.99 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Vizio 43-inch Class Full HD LED Smart TV
Vizio 43-inch Class Full HD LED Smart TV: was $252 now $158 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom this Memorial Day, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $158. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

Element 43-inch 4K smart TV
Element 43-inch 4K smart TV: was $158 now $118 at Walmart

There's a lot to like about this 43-inch 4K TV – and not just the cheap price tag. This unit has all the apps you'd expect preloaded, including Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. While you can't expect LG levels for the price, it's surprisingly well-specced, featuring Dolby Vision, a 60Hz refresh rate (and a 120Hz effective refresh rate for gaming), and HDR10 support. There's even a voice-controlled remote control, too.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV
Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $989 at Walmart

The Samsung S90C OLED was last year's best-rated TV, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $989 - an incredible price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super-slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's $1,500+ price cut.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV
Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $979 at Walmart

Samsung's 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a new record-low price of $979. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung DU6900 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024)
Samsung DU6900 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $448 now $348 at Walmart

Walmart's summer sale has Samsung's best-selling 65-inch DU6900 series on sale for its lowest price yet. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $428 now $348 at Walmart

This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock for Memorial Day. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023)
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,176.99 at Walmart

Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,176.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Walmart

The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,400 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. This is the best TV deal I've spotted at Walmart, and I predict it won't be around for long.

