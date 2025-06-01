Walmart's mega summer sale is live – 29 deals I'd buy on TVs, grills, vacuums and more
Shop clearance prices starting at $59.99
Summer has finally arrived, and with it, Walmart has launched a massive sale. You can find clearance prices on TVs, grills, patio furniture, vacuums, and Apple devices with deals starting at just $59.99.
• Shop Walmart's full sale
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Walmart's summer sale and hand-picked the 29 best offers that are worth buying. I've selected Walmart's best-selling products from brands like Ninja, LG, Dyson, Apple, and Keurig, all of which are available at tempting prices. Walmart's summer sale is a chance to score discounts on summer essentials like grills, lawn tools, and patio furniture, plus deals on top-rated tech gadgets and home appliances.
Some highlights include the popular Ninja Creami ice cream maker, now on sale for $169, and LG's highly rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV, on sale for $1,299.99, and Apple's 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $299.
Shop more of Walmart's best summer deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. You might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event.
Walmart summer clearance sale: 29 deals I'd buy
Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.
It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
The top-rated Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop is on sale for only $68. The mop cleans hard floors with powerful steam instead of harsh chemicals and features two different settings: dust and mop.
Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Keep your lawn looking good all summer with this Greenworks trimmer, on sale for $164. The 60V trimmer has a run time of up to 50 minutes on a single charge and features high and low speed settings and a responsive speed trigger.
Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum is on sale for $176. It offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control.
It's typically a pricey buy, but we'd rank the Cordless Pro among the best Shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially now that it's on sale for $198. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.
If you're on a budget but still want a high-end vacuum, Dyson's V7 Absolute is a fantastic option at $229.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a detangling motor bar that works effectively on both hardwood floors and carpets, and can be transformed into a handheld vacuum for quick and convenient clean-ups.
This is a product I already own and love – Ninja's top-rated 8-quart Foodi air fryer. Now on sale for $146, the Ninja Foodi features a large dual-basket design allowing you to prepare multiple foods simultaneously and six preset cooking programs for fast and easy meals.
Grill burgers and hot dogs all summer long with this Blackstone ProSeries griddle, which is on sale for $297 this Memorial Day. The 22-inch griddle features independent heat zones, so you can cook multiple foods at different temperatures simultaneously.
The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for just $24.99. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For under $25, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant like Alexa.
Walmart has the DualSense Wireless Controller on sale for only $67 at Walmart's summer sale. This is a superb saving and one of the lowest prices we've seen yet for the impressive PS5 controller.
If you want the latest Galaxy Watch, then you'll need the Galaxy Watch 7. However, in reality, the last few versions of Samsung's wearable have only received iterative updates, which is why we're recommending this deal on the Galaxy Watch 4. At only $99, it's an absolute steal for a still useful and capable smartwatch – even if it is a few years old.
Gear up for summer with the top-rated Beats Pill speaker, which is on sale for $99.95 - a record-low price. The Bluetooth speaker features a lightweight, portable design, is waterproof, so you can take it to the pool or the beach, and delivers impressive room-filling sound
If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop for just $219. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $299. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $649 for Memorial Day. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.
Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $139.99 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom this Memorial Day, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $158. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
There's a lot to like about this 43-inch 4K TV – and not just the cheap price tag. This unit has all the apps you'd expect preloaded, including Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. While you can't expect LG levels for the price, it's surprisingly well-specced, featuring Dolby Vision, a 60Hz refresh rate (and a 120Hz effective refresh rate for gaming), and HDR10 support. There's even a voice-controlled remote control, too.
The Samsung S90C OLED was last year's best-rated TV, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $989 - an incredible price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super-slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's $1,500+ price cut.
Samsung's 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a new record-low price of $979. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Walmart's summer sale has Samsung's best-selling 65-inch DU6900 series on sale for its lowest price yet. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.
Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock for Memorial Day. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,176.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,400 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. This is the best TV deal I've spotted at Walmart, and I predict it won't be around for long.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.