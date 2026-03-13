OpenTitan is the first open source silicon root of trust commercially deployed

Chromebooks featuring OpenTitan include Dell Chromebook 11 CC11260 and 2-in-1 models

Open-source model enables shared maintenance and retention of expertise across organizations

Google has begun shipping commercially available Chromebooks which incorporate OpenTitan, the first open source silicon root of trust.

The first devices to feature OpenTitan include the Dell Chromebook 11 CC11260 and the Dell Chromebook 11 CC11260 2-in-1, but others will likely follow.

OpenTitan is a major step for open source hardware, providing a design that can be reviewed, audited, and maintained by multiple organizations simultaneously.

First commercial devices featuring OpenTitan

OpenTitan has been under development for seven years as a collaboration between industry partners, academia, and the open-source hardware community.

This platform aims to develop security silicon designed to meet the reliability and verification standards required for commercial devices.

Google has previously announced that fabrication of OpenTitan silicon is carried out by Nuvoton Technology Corporation, confirming that production-level quality has been achieved.

The project’s open model is intended to offer advantages such as shared maintenance responsibilities, retention of expertise across organizations, and engagement with academic research.

The integration of OpenTitan into Chromebooks signals that Google intends to expand its use of open source security beyond consumer devices.

Plans are already underway for deployment within Google data centers in 2026, perhaps indicating the company is attempting to align hardware-level trust with broader infrastructure security.

The IP developed through OpenTitan is also being reused in other projects, such as Caliptra, showing the technology will serve multiple applications rather than a single product line.

There are also plans to develop OpenTitan into a second generation, including lattice-based post-quantum cryptography features and other updates.

Although the timeline and full capabilities of these features are not fully specified, they suggest that the project is intended to remain forward-looking and adaptable to emerging security threats.

Despite the apparent progress, questions remain regarding how well OpenTitan will perform in large-scale production and under real-world conditions.

For now, the implementation of open source silicon in consumer Chromebooks is limited to a small number of models, so its impact on security within broader Pixel devices or other products has not yet been demonstrated.

For Google, this marks a milestone in open source security silicon development, although independent verification of its performance and reliability is not yet available.

Consequently, it remains unclear whether the silicon can consistently meet the standards expected of data center-grade security hardware.

