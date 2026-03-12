Wind turbines may soon double as offshore AI computing facilities.

Cold ocean water could cool servers inside floating turbine platforms.

Aikido Technologies plans experimental offshore infrastructure for artificial intelligence processing.

Rising demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to increase pressure on the energy supply and physical footprint required for large-scale computing facilities.

A US startup, Aikido Technologies, is exploring a concept that links offshore wind power generation with a data center installed directly inside ocean-based turbine structures.

The company plans to test a combined wind turbine and computing system in the North Sea off the coast of Norway.

Article continues below

Offshore wind turbines as computing platforms

The proposed prototype would generate roughly 100 kilowatts of power while operating AI servers inside the turbine structure.

The project aims to launch before the end of 2026 as an early technical demonstration.

“We have this power from the wind. We have free cooling. We think we can be quite cost competitive compared to conventional data-center solutions,” Aikido CEO Sam Kanner told IEEE Spectrum.

“This crunch in the next five years is an opportunity for us to prove this out and supply AI compute where it’s needed.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The platform relies on a semi-submersible wind turbine structure similar to designs commonly used in offshore oil and gas operations.

The floating installation includes three ballast-filled legs that maintain buoyancy and stability in deep water conditions.

Each leg contains fresh water used as ballast in its lower section, and the company proposes installing computing hardware higher in the structure.

According to its design outline, each leg could accommodate a data hall rated between three and four megawatts.

This will allow a single turbine to support a data center capacity of roughly nine to twelve megawatts.

Cooling relies heavily on the surrounding ocean environment. Water stored in the ballast sections circulates through cooling systems connected to AI processors.

After absorbing heat, the warmed water returns to the ballast chamber, where the cold waters of the North Sea reduce the temperature again.

An air-conditioning system remains necessary for components not integrated into the liquid cooling system.

The startup has referred to the initial experimental installation as the Proof of Concept A1DC system.

Despite the concept’s appeal, offshore wind output varies throughout the year, creating uncertainty for systems that require a continuous and stable electricity supply.

To address this variability, each turbine installation includes batteries designed to store excess energy generated during high wind periods.

If production declines for extended periods, the platform can connect to the mainland electrical grid and draw power from external sources.

The arrangement reduces the risk of prolonged computing interruptions but introduces reliance on conventional power infrastructure.

Environmental exposure creates another complication, as offshore structures must withstand severe weather, constant wave motion, and the corrosive effects of saltwater.

These conditions may increase long-term maintenance demands for any equipment installed at sea, including computing hardware typically housed in controlled indoor facilities.

A similar prototype combining underwater computing with offshore energy infrastructure was introduced in Shanghai in 2025. But whether such systems evolve beyond experimental deployments remains uncertain.

Via Tomshardware

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.