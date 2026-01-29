Nvidia commits capital and hardware to accelerate CoreWeave’s AI factory expansion

CoreWeave gains early access to Vera Rubin platforms across multiple data centers

Financial backing links Nvidia’s balance sheet directly to AI infrastructure growth

Nvidia and CoreWeave have expanded their long-standing relationship with an agreement which ties infrastructure deployment, capital investment, and early access to future computing platforms.

The deal places CoreWeave among the first cloud providers expected to deploy Nvidia’s Vera Rubin generation, reinforcing its role as a preferred partner for large-scale AI infrastructure.

Nvidia has also committed $2 billion to CoreWeave through a direct equity purchase, underlining the financial depth of the collaboration.

Scaling AI factories through aligned infrastructure

The agreement centers on accelerating the construction of AI factories, with CoreWeave planning more than five gigawatts of capacity by 2030.

Nvidia’s involvement extends beyond supplying accelerators, as it backs the procurement of land, power, and physical infrastructure.

This approach links capital availability directly to hardware deployment timelines, reflecting how AI expansion increasingly depends on coordination between financing and compute delivery.

“AI is entering its next frontier and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“CoreWeave’s deep AI factory expertise, platform software, and unmatched execution velocity are recognized across the industry. Together, we’re racing to meet extraordinary demand for Nvidia AI factories - the foundation of the AI industrial revolution.”

Nvidia and CoreWeave are also deepening alignment across infrastructure and software layers.

CoreWeave’s cloud stack and operational tooling will be tested and validated alongside Nvidia reference architectures.

“From the very beginning, our collaboration has been guided by a simple conviction: AI succeeds when software, infrastructure, and operations are designed together,” said Michael Intrator, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of CoreWeave.

CoreWeave is expected to deploy several generations of the Nvidia platform across its data centers, including early adoption of the Rubin platform, Vera CPUs, and BlueField storage systems.

This multi-generation strategy suggests Nvidia is using CoreWeave as a proving ground for full-stack deployments rather than isolated components.

Vera CPUs are expected to be offered as a standalone option, signaling Nvidia’s intent to address CPU constraints that are becoming more visible as agentic AI workloads grow.

These CPUs use a custom Arm architecture with high core counts, large coherent memory capacity, and high-bandwidth interconnects.

“For the very first time, we're going to be offering Vera CPUs. Vera is such an incredible CPU. We're going to offer Vera CPUs as a standalone part of the infrastructure. And so not only can you run your computing stack on Nvidia GPUs, you can now also run your computing stack, wherever their CPU workload, run on Nvidia CPUs... Vera is completely revolutionary,” said Jensen Huang via Ed Ludlow on X.

In practical terms, the collaboration reflects two narratives shaping the current AI market.

Server CPUs are emerging as another pressure point in the supply chain, particularly for agent-driven applications.

At the same time, offering high-end CPUs separately gives customers an alternative to full rack-scale systems, which may lower entry costs for certain deployments.

