Dell Pro Essential laptops combine portability, performance, and collaboration

Copilot key provides quick AI assistance for faster everyday workflow tasks

MIL STD 810H durability ensures laptops withstand frequent travel and rough handling

Dell’s new Pro Essential 15 business laptop looks to help teams navigate hybrid work environments by combining portability, performance, and collaboration features in a single device.

To boost productivity, the 15-inch model includes a dedicated Copilot key for quick AI assistance, and also includes a built-in numeric keypad for faster data entry, and security features such as hardware TPM 2.0 with an optional fingerprint reader.

According to the company, it also uses recycled, low-impact materials, reflecting Dell’s broader approach to sustainability and responsible device design.

Article continues below

Laptops for small businesses

While mobility is important, many SMB operations still rely on stationary workstations to run offices, reception areas, or shared workspaces where stability is critical.

To support these environments, Dell offers Pro Slim and Tower Essential desktops as part of the Pro Essential portfolio, providing reliable performance with Intel processors, upgradeable memory and storage, and expansion slots for PCIe cards.

Tool-less chassis designs simplify maintenance, and built-in TPM 2.0 safeguards sensitive data.

By combining laptops, desktops, and mobile workstations, Dell ensures teams can operate seamlessly across all work environments without compromising performance or security.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These Dell systems also come with cloud-based monitoring through the Dell Management Portal integrated with Microsoft Intune.

With this, businesses can get remote oversight of devices with minimal manual effort, which is a plus, especially for IT teams with limited resources.

Microsoft Autopilot provides zero-touch deployment, maintaining consistent configurations across employees and locations.

For lifecycle predictability, Dell APEX PC as a Service (PCaaS) offers subscription-based access covering procurement, deployment, maintenance, and retirement of devices.

Sustainability is integrated throughout the portfolio, from recycled materials to circular design principles, supporting long-term device use and responsible operations.

SMBs have expressed the need for more than entry-level PCs that offer consistent reliability, protect data by design, and remain easy to manage as teams grow.

The expansion of the Pro Essential portfolio reflects Dell’s response to those needs, providing devices that offer flexibility, durability, and long-term value.

The Dell Pro Essential portfolio will be available globally through Dell.com and authorized channel partners, with regional availability and configurations varying by market.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.