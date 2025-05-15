Why Red Teaming belongs on the C-suite agenda

Cyber threats have evolved far beyond the domain of the IT department. With the introduction of the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill to the UK parliament, cyber security is now a national priority, and the stakes for businesses are higher than ever.

The bill proposes tougher regulations and potential fines of up to £100,000 for failing to address specific threats, making proactive cyber defense a financial imperative for businesses when the legislation is passed. Although many organizations invest in digital safeguards, the method that offers a genuine test of trust resilience is Red Teaming.

During Red Teaming simulations, an independent ‘Red Team’ assumes the role of real attackers, probing systems, processes, and personnel to expose vulnerabilities. However, when treated solely as a technical exercise, Red Teaming can fail to result in meaningful action. Without executive engagement, even serious vulnerabilities may go unresolved.

Giles Inkson Social Links Navigation Director of Services EMEA at NetSPI.

Converting technical insights into business impact

One of the biggest challenges in Red Teaming is making sure that insights connect with senior stakeholders. Often, reports focus on niche technical exploits or zero-day vulnerabilities. While these details matter to security engineers, they don’t paint the broader picture of a successful attack.

Organizations that understand it map technical findings to financial, operational, and reputational risks. Instead of discussing abstract vulnerabilities, Red Team outputs highlight and articulate real-world consequences, such as: “A compromise of this server could disrupt our online platform for 48 hours, costing an estimated £X in lost sales,” or “An attacker could access 200,000 customer records, risking regulatory penalties of up to 4% of global turnover.” This type of language cuts through the technical jargon and positions the issues in terms that grab board-level attention.

This approach can even help shape an organization's risk appetite. By working closely with security teams, C-suite leaders and directors can begin to define thresholds around acceptable risk. For instance, once they see the severity and ease with which specific systems can be breached, many executives quickly realize that “low probability” vulnerabilities may still represent “high impact” scenarios that must be addressed.

Facilitating concrete security advancements

Ensuring that Red Team results spur real change requires more than technical remediation lists. It calls for clear, focused advice that aligns with the organization's primary goals. This guidance often shapes how future incidents will be handled and informs security spending.

Crucially, an iterative feedback loop is needed. After a Red Team engagement finishes, forward-thinking companies should schedule post-engagement debriefs that gather board members, department heads, and security leaders around the same table.

Together, they can examine what went wrong and what went right. This culture of transparency turns Red Team insights into targeted, high-level decisions. For instance, if a simulated attack revealed weaknesses in cloud services, senior leaders might pivot the budget to upgrade protections and work with external suppliers to strengthen service-level agreements.

In the UK, major financial institutions were among the first to adopt advanced threat-led testing under programs such as CBEST. Lessons from these exercises demonstrate how immediate executive action can be pivotal. Reports are not simply filed away; boards commission follow-up work to verify that vulnerabilities have been adequately fixed and introduce ongoing mini-tests to measure improvement. Ultimately, this keeps cybersecurity elevated as a business priority rather than dropping off the radar until major incidents occur.

Presenting the business value of Red Teaming

Business leaders often grapple with the return on investment when it comes to cyber security. However, linking Red Teaming directly to measurable risk reduction helps ease those concerns. The cost of a Red Team exercise is typically much less than the fallout from a data breach or ransomware attack. By helping organizations tackle weaknesses before attackers do, Red Teaming can prevent costly incidents that cause disruptions and damaged reputations.

In a landscape where customer and investor trust is invaluable, proactive efforts to strengthen defenses can make a competitive difference. Many organizations now see cyber security as an enabler of digital transformation. By identifying weaknesses within new technologies, be they cloud services, Internet of Things devices, or mobile applications, Red Team engagements provide a safety net for innovation. Executive teams can confidently pursue new products or service offerings, knowing potential security pitfalls will be flagged early.

There is growing recognition that Red Teaming provides unique validation for cyber security investments. Boards commonly ask if the millions spent on firewalls and endpoint detection tools are genuinely effective. Red Team exercises offer a reality check. If attackers easily circumvent defenses without detection, it becomes clear where future resources should be focused. Over time, regular Red Team engagements create a measurable decline in critical findings, demonstrating tangible improvement in security posture.

Turning security into a strategic priority

Red Teaming goes far beyond a routine security audit. It exposes an organization's technical and strategic vulnerabilities, offering leadership a holistic view of their risk landscape. When its findings are translated into business impact, Red Teaming helps leaders understand cyber risk in terms of financial loss, operational disruption, and reputational damage. This reframing moves cyber security out of the IT silo and firmly onto the strategic agenda.

Driving meaningful improvements requires cross-functional collaboration and shared accountability. With the UK’s Cyber Security and Resilience Bill raising the bar for organizational preparedness, Red Teaming offers a practical, repeatable way to measure and improve cyber resilience over time. It gives leaders the confidence to act early, adapt quickly, and strengthen their defenses before a real adversary strikes. Those who embrace it will not only reduce risk but also build a more agile, trusted, and future-ready organization.

