Four Polk speaker models, all with improved audio and weatherproofing

Easier to install, even in hard-to-reach spaces

From $225 per pair

Polk Audio has updated its Atrium series of outdoor speakers, which start at a very affordable $225 (so around £169 or AU$345, give or take).

Polk has been making speakers for the great outdoors for ages – the Atrium first launched way back in 1991 – and the latest models come with improved weather resistance, more versatile mounting options and "enhanced sonic performance", which from Polk should not be taken lightly.

(Image credit: Polk Audio)

Polk Audio Atrium speakers 2025: models and pricing

There are four models in the range: the Atrium 4, the Atrium 5, the Atrium 6 and the Atrium 8SDI. Prices range from $225 per pair for the Atrium 5 to $550 for the Atrium 8SDI.

The mid-range drivers are now injection-molded mineral filled or aerated polypropylene, the same materials used in Polk's LSi Series, and the tweeters are anodized aluminum. The Atrium 6, 7 and 8SDI also get water-resistant PowerPort bass venting, which ups the low end by around 3dB.

Both tweeters and woofers have rubber surrounds, and the speakers have a new broad coverage baffle design that Polk says offers better sound dispersion than previous models. The grilles and brackets are aluminum to eliminate rusts issues and make the speakers last longer outdoors.

Another key update is the new Speed-Lock mounting system, which Polk says makes installation much easier – so much so that you can install the speakers one-handed "even in hard-to-reach locations".

As before the Atrium speakers come with a wide range of standards compliance including ASTM D5894-UV Salt Fog, Mil Standard 810 Immersion, and Mil-Std 883 Method 1009.8 for salt and corrosion.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Atrium speakers are available now in black or white, and Polk says they're also paintable so you can customize them to fit any outdoor décor.

You might also like