Where to buy the Asus ROG Xbox Ally handhelds: latest pre-order details, key information, and best early retailer links to bookmark now

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Asus Rog Xbox Ally X finally have an official release date, October 16, but the pre-order situation is currently up in the air. Here's everything that you need to know right now.

In an unusual move, neither Microsoft nor Asus has yet confirmed the official price of the two handhelds, but that doesn't mean that there's no hint of pre-orders at the moment.

In the US, there are several store pages up for the console already on the official Asus website and retailers like Best Buy. A couple of retailers in the UK already have listing pages live, too, or allow you to register your interest ahead of the pre-order date.

I've dropped those links and more below for you to bookmark. I'll be checking retailers regularly over the next few weeks and will be sure to update this page with any new price or pre-order info as soon as it's revealed. For now, stay tuned.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: cut to the chase

  • Price: TBC; one EU rumor put them at €599 (Xbox Ally) and €899 (Xbox Ally X), which would be around $699 / $1,050 in the US or £520 / £780 for UK shoppers
  • Pre-order dates: TBC
  • Release dates: Holiday 2025
  • Availability: TBC, but I would wager we'll see similar widespread availability as that of the non-Xbox ASUS ROG handhelds

Early ASUS ROG Xbox Ally links to bookmark in the US

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Page now live
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at xbox.com

Microsoft currently has a listing page live for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Asus ROG Ally X ahead of the October 16 launch. You can click a button on the page to receive an email update when the system drops.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Microsoft Store

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Page now live
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at Best Buy

Best Buy has listing pages up for both versions of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally. As expected there's no price information there yet, but you can sign up for notifications so you'll know if that changes.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Best Buy

Asus ROG Xbox Ally
Page now live
Asus ROG Xbox Ally : at asus.com

There's currently a general Asus ROG Xbox Ally page live on the brand's official website. A little pop up lets you sign up for updates on the latest stock.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at Walmart

There's currently no sign of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally or Asus ROG Xbox Ally X at Walmart, but I'd recommend checking regularly as it's likely to go live soon.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Walmart

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at Amazon

No listing page live at Amazon in the US yet, but the online retail giant will surely have stock. Keep an eye on this page for updates.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Amazon

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at Newegg

I would've expected PC specialist retailer Newegg to get in on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally action, but right now there's no sign of the handhelds on its website.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Newegg

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at Target

If Target and its network of brick-and-mortar stores is your preferred retailer, then it should be a viable option when stock goes live.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Target

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at GameStop

There's no hint of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Gamestop right now. In fact, searching for it on their website returns a result for a load of Evangelion statues - weird.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at GameStop

Early ASUS ROG Xbox Ally links to bookmark in the UK

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Page now live
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at xbox.com

There's an official Xbox landing page available in the UK that details both the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Asus ROG Ally.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Microsoft Store

Asus ROG Xbox Ally
Page now live
Asus ROG Xbox Ally: at smythstoys.com

You might not associated Smyths with gaming, but the retailer will be stocking the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. You can sign up for updates now.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Page now live
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at Currys

Massive tech retailer Currys is currently letting you register your interest in the upcoming handhelds.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Currys

Asus ROG Xbox Ally
Page now live
Asus ROG Xbox Ally : at ASUS

As in the US, there's a general page live on the Asus website that covers both the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. Sign up for updates there to get the latest info straight from the source.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at Amazon

Amazon UK has to be one of your first ports of call for ROG Xbox Ally handheld stock as the biggest online retailer in the UK, though there's no sign of it yet.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Amazon

ASus ROG Xbox Ally X
ASus ROG Xbox Ally X: at Argos

Argos can be a great place to shop for gaming hardware, and I think it'll be no different for the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. Its geographical stock allocation could work to your advantage, too.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Argos

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at very.co.uk

Very is one of the best and most reliable stockists of gaming hardware in the UK now, so it's definitely one to keep saved in your bookmarks bar ahead of October 16.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Very

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at ebuyer.com

Ebuyer is a PC focused hardware seller, so it could be a great contender for ROG Xbox Ally stock when pre-orders go live.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at ebuyer

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at The Game Collection

Probably an outsider for these handhelds, honestly, but a good one nonetheless to keep in reserve, given we expect demand to be hot in the UK for both of these handhelds.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at The Game Collection

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at EE

EE is another outsider, I reckon, for ROG Xbox Ally stock, but if it does have inventory, then it's one of our favorite places to recommend shopping for hardware in the UK.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at EE

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: at ShopTo.Net

ShopTo could be a dark horse for ROG Xbox Ally stock, though I would safely position it as a rank outsider.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally at ShopTo

