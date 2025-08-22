Where to buy the Asus ROG Xbox Ally handhelds: latest pre-order details, key information, and best early retailer links to bookmark now

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Asus Rog Xbox Ally X finally have an official release date, October 16, but the pre-order situation is currently up in the air. Here's everything that you need to know right now.

In an unusual move, neither Microsoft nor Asus has yet confirmed the official price of the two handhelds, but that doesn't mean that there's no hint of pre-orders at the moment.

In the US, there are several store pages up for the console already on the official Asus website and retailers like Best Buy. A couple of retailers in the UK already have listing pages live, too, or allow you to register your interest ahead of the pre-order date.

I've dropped those links and more below for you to bookmark. I'll be checking retailers regularly over the next few weeks and will be sure to update this page with any new price or pre-order info as soon as it's revealed. For now, stay tuned.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: cut to the chase

Price: TBC; one EU rumor put them at €599 (Xbox Ally) and €899 (Xbox Ally X), which would be around $699 / $1,050 in the US or £520 / £780 for UK shoppers

Holiday 2025 Availability: TBC, but I would wager we'll see similar widespread availability as that of the non-Xbox ASUS ROG handhelds

