Microsoft could unveil new hardware this year, according to Windows Central

The publication says it's heard "credible rumors" that suggest that an OEM "Xbox" PC could be revealed in 2026

Windows Central cautioned that "time will tell" whether this reveal will happen

A new report suggests that Microsoft is planning to unveil the first look at new Xbox hardware this year, which would include its OEM Xbox PC.

According to Windows Central, there's a chance we'll see more "Xbox" branded OEM hardware in 2026 that will take advantage of the Xbox Full Screen Experience on Windows, like the recently released Xbox Ally.

The publication claims that it's been "working through some credible rumors" that we could see Microsoft unveil an OEM "Xbox" PC this year, despite the company's poor Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S sales in 2025, but didn't divulge any further details about this hybrid device's features.

It's also important to note that while Windows Central has heard "credible rumors", it cautioned that "time will tell" whether this reveal will pan out.

In addition to an OEM Xbox PC, Windows Central also said that, per sources, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 will be revealed in 2026, along with new, potential controller revisions.

Rumors about the next Xbox console have been circulating for a while now, and in October, Xbox president Sarah Bond said that the next-generation Xbox will be a premium piece of hardware, suggesting it will be more like a PC-console hybrid.

While Windows Central claims new hardware could be revealed this year, additional rumors suggest that the Xbox, as well as the PS6, is targeting a 2027 launch.

