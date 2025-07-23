Dell Pro Max 18 Plus workstation already supports up to 128GB of CAMM2 RAM

256GB configuration is expected soon for data-heavy or AI-driven work

Oddly no AMD support despite clear AI and performance-focused design goals

Dell is planning to offer a high-end workstation laptop with a massive 256GB memory option later this year.

The Dell Pro Max 18 Plus is already available to buy now and sits at the top of Dell’s mobile workstation lineup, as we predicted it would last year.

It’s powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, paired with up to an Nvidia RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell GPU, and supports up to 4TB of SSD storage, making it one of the best business laptops around.

But no AMD option?

Memory configurations start with a single 16GB 6400MTs DDR5 CSoDIMM and users can upgrade to 32GB or 64GB using dual modules.

There’s also the option for 128GB of 6400MTs CAMM2 dual channel memory, although you’ll pay a premium for it – an additional $1,895 to the total price in fact.

And if 128GB still isn’t enough, Dell plans to offer a 256GB CAMM2 RAM option later in the year.

While 256GB will be well beyond what most users need, it could appeal to engineers, researchers, and developers who regularly work with demanding datasets and compute-heavy workloads.

Dell has made thermal improvements to the Pro Max 18 Plus to keep performance consistent under load. It claims up to a 44 percent increase in graphics performance compared to the previous 18-inch model.

The system also features better serviceability, with a modular USB-C port and an easy-access upgrade panel.

Combined with Dell’s manageability tools and security features, it is clearly built for enterprise environments.

One noticeable omission is AMD support. Dell’s Pro Max 14 includes Ryzen AI processors and is part of the Copilot+ lineup, which makes it all the more unusual that the 18 Plus, positioned as the most capable model, doesn’t offer AMD options.

With Ryzen processors widely praised for their NPU performance and strong efficiency, their absence may be something of a deal breaker for users looking for AI-focused alternatives.

We can only hope that Dell sees the error of its ways and brings AMD options to future Pro Max models.