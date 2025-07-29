AI PCs are here - but businesses aren't exactly rushing to buy them just yet
Businesses aren't upgrading to Copilot+ PCs, report finds
- Report finds 73% are aware of Copilot+ PCs, but only 33% see AI as important purchasing factors
- Many business buyers are more interested in Windows 11 support
- Price, lack of use cases and interoperability are also concerns
Although AI PCs are becoming increasingly available to both consumers and businesses, it seems firms are still not rushing to buy them.
New data from Canalys found around three-quarters (73%) of B2B partners are aware of Copilot+ PCs between March and April 2025, yet only one in three considered AI capabilities important in purchasing decisions.
Despite the huge performance updates, businesses still look to be prioritizing Windows 11 refreshes and battery life over Copilot+ exclusive features, particularly with the Windows 10 end of life on the horizon.
Copilot+ PCs don't seem to be taking off
Initially launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips and later available with Intel Core Ultra 200V and AMD Risen AI 300 series chips, Copilot+ PCs are seen as high-end devices with 40+ TOPS NPUs for local AI processing.
Canalys' data shows nearly one in four (23%) PCs sold globally in the final three months of 2024 was an AI PC, however this is a generalized term that means different things across the industry. For Canalys, it means that the devices include a "chipset or block for dedicated AI workloads such as an NPU."
However, Context Senior Analyst Marie-Christine Pygott explained (via The Register) only 9% of the 1.2 million AI-capable PCs shipped by European distributors in Q2 2025 classified as Copilot+ PCs, meeting the 40 TOPS requirement.
Pygott blamed the slow uptake on high pricing, a lack of use cases and low perception of what a Copilot+ PC is and what it can do. Some enterprise customers have also been reluctant to moving to Arm-based Snapdragon chips due to software compatibility issues.
However, things could be on the verge of changing, with a recent Dell survey revealing that around three in five (62%) IT decision-makers would prefer a Copilot+ PC over a regular PC.
Looking ahead, Canalys expects 60% of the PCs shipped in 2027 to be AI-capable, with 2025 potentially seeing them hold a 40% market share.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
