How to prepare for the Windows 10 shutdown

It’s not often that computer software enters the zeitgeist, but Windows 10 certainly made it. The operating system, launched nine years ago, had well over a billion users at its peak and a host of devotees, many who remain loyal despite Windows 11 having been on the scene since 2021.

With Microsoft set to withdraw support for Windows 10 on 14th October, 2025, users worldwide are facing the end of an era with a bittersweet taste in their mouths.

On one hand, pulling the shutters down represents a fresh start for Microsoft, as Windows 11 brings new security updates, improved performance, and a more streamlined experience. Yet, on the other hand, the move will disappoint some customers who are happy with the status quo and are reluctant to move on from the legacy system, which still commands over half of the market.

The sunsetting also poses risks for the business community and the environment. Beyond the October deadline, Windows 10 will no longer receive free security updates, exposing those who remain to an increase in potential vulnerabilities and malware. Meanwhile, about one in five laptops using the software are estimated to be running hardware incompatible with Windows 11. Without a proper transition plan, these computers could end up consigned to landfill, creating a surge in e-waste as companies upgrade their IT infrastructure.

To help avoid these consequences, here is how businesses can prepare for the Windows 10 shutdown:

Steve Haskew Social Links Navigation Leads the definition, development, and implementation of Circular Computing's CSR strategy.

Checking for compatibility

The first step is to review your IT networks and verify whether your devices can support Windows 11.

Microsoft’s free PC Health Check tool will show if your hardware meets the minimum compatibility requirements – including an Intel 8th-generation processor and TPM 2.0 support – and guide you through the installation process.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Explore alternatives and budget

While Microsoft has the lion’s share of the PC software market, there are good alternatives if an upgrade to Windows 11 isn't feasible or desirable. Linux offers thousands of open-source applications and is compatible with most computers. You can also consider Google's OS Flex, which turns older Windows devices into cloud-managed systems, similar to Chromebooks.

Whether you plan to stay Team Microsoft or want an alternative system — it’s vital to ensure you back up your sensitive business data securely before making changes.

This will give peace of mind in the event of data being lost or compromised during the transition.

Sustainable solution

Companies looking to sustain their IT infrastructure and prolong its lifespan ahead of the Windows 10 retirement can also consider Remanufacturing as a Service (RaaS. This approach can produce computers that are “equal to or better than new” (as recognized by the BSI) along with extended warranties for up to three years.

Remanufactured computers deliver the performance and experience of a brand-new device, along with considerable economic and environmental advantages. A RaaS remanufactured laptop can be up to 70% cheaper than a brand-new device and not buying new is estimated to cut carbon emissions by about 316 kg per laptop.

Keep calm and (mainly) carry on

Given the popularity and huge user base of Windows 10, Microsoft has been at pains to manage a smooth transition for customers. Although it first trailed the end of support for the system in June 2021, many users still haven't updated, so if you haven’t yet done so you're far from alone. Recently, Microsoft also announced it will offer Windows 10 users a one-year security update extension for $30 (£23), for those wanting to keep the party going.

Sliding doors moment

While some businesses might see Windows 10’s curtain call as an inconvenience or a financial hurdle, others have the opportunity to use it as a springboard to change – particularly around IT and the environment.

An intriguing twist of scheduling means the Microsoft support end date coincides with International E-waste Day, when the world should be reflecting on tackling our disposable tech culture. The run up to 14th October gives customers a golden opportunity to commit to the circular economy, whether through retailer outreach, charitable donations, or remanufacturing efforts.

Businesses must rise to the challenge and ensure the end of Windows 10 helps usher in a new and greener technology era.

We list the best business computers.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro