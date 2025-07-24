Prime Day's just finished and Black Friday is months away - but even then, I don't think you'll beat the deal on this MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio laptop for $2,199.99 at Newegg.

That's a full $1,000 off its regular price of $3,199.99, and it's the cheapest I've ever seen it, by quite some way.

Alright, so what are getting here? Well, the laptop features an 18-inch Mini LED display with a 3840x2400 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and full DCI-P3 color coverage. Inside, you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and RTX 4080 graphics card. So, if you're a gamer or creator, it's perfectly specced for performance.

Save $1,000 MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio: was $3,199.99 now $2,199.99 at Newegg The MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio is a high-end 18-inch laptop with a 3840x2400 Mini LED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, and RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. It includes 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD, and supports up to 96GB RAM. On sale at Newegg for $2,199.99, it's a whopping $1,000 off the regular $3,199.99 price for a limited time.

Under the hood, the laptop also boasts 12GB of GDDR6 video memory, ready for whatever you through at it from multitasking, creative workloads and even gaming.

There's also 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, using two 16GB modules, and a fast 1TB NVMe SSD based on Gen4x4 storage, supporting up to 96GB of memory for those who want to expand later.

Powering the system is Intel’s Core Ultra 9 185H processor, a 16-core chip with a hybrid design made up of six performance cores, eight efficiency cores, and two low-power cores. It also includes 24MB of L3 cache and support for AI acceleration, thanks to built-in NPU support.

Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and two USB-A ports. There’s also Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and a webcam with an IR sensor and physical shutter.

Despite its power, the Stealth 18 keeps a relatively thin profile at just 0.94 inches thick and weighs 6.39 pounds.

The design includes a per-key RGB backlit keyboard by SteelSeries and audio tuned by Dynaudio, with two speakers and four woofers.

This model ranks #21 among Newegg’s best-selling gaming laptops and is unlikely to stay in stock long at this price.

