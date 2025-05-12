The cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop I've ever seen just got even cheaper

Looking for a cheap gaming laptop that doesn't completely suck? You'll be hard-pressed to find a better option than this MSI Thin at Walmart for just $649 (was $999)today.

At just $649, this is easily the cheapest machine I've seen yet to feature an RTX 4060 graphics card – a component you usually don't see on gaming laptops under $800, let alone $700.

Alongside an RTX 4060, you also get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 chipset – all of which should set you up nicely for a budget machine. While not high-end specs by any stretch, these are still great for $649 and should last a few good years down the line.

Previously, this machine was listed at an already cheap $699, so it's hard to believe the retailer has decided to make it even cheaper this week. I'm not complaining, however, since it's an absolute steal if you're on a budget.

Cheap RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal

MSI Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $999.99 now $649.99 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

RAM: 16GB

While not world-beating by any stretch of the imagination, these specs are great for a budget 1080p setup and should play a surprisingly large array of games smoothly if you tweak a few settings.

We haven't reviewed this particular configuration at TechRadar, but we did publish an MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review of a similar model. We were pleasantly surprised by the machine's build quality and performance for the price, awarding it an impressive four and a half stars out of five. Subsequently, we've got no issues recommending this one if you're looking for a solid machine on a budget.

If you're looking for more options, I'd recommend bookmarking our Memorial Day laptop sales. It's early days yet, but the annual Memorial Day sales will almost certainly feature excellent deals from Dell, Best Buy, and other leading retailers, so stay tuned.