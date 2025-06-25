Here's an easy way to get $50 with your next Samsung Galaxy phone, plus $1,150 off

Samsung fans, mark your calendars - reservations are now officially open for the next generation of Galaxy smartphones ahead of the brand's big Unpacked keynote on July 9th. While Samsung is keeping details close to the chest, all signs point to the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. These foldable flagships typically make their debut during Samsung's summer showcase, and we'd be shocked if this year broke from tradition.

Much like previous years, reserving a device early comes with a few solid perks. Not only will you secure your spot in line for preorders (likely opening right after the Unpacked event), but Samsung is also throwing in a $50 Samsung Store credit just for signing up. That credit can go a long way toward accessories like Galaxy Buds, wireless chargers, or cases when it's time to preorder. Samsung has also teased additional discounts of up to $1,150 off, which is almost certainly the usual trade-in rebate and free storage upgrade.

On top of the bonus credit, all reservation entries will be entered into a sweepstakes for the chance to win a $5,000 prize. It’s completely free to sign up and doesn’t lock you into a purchase, so there’s no risk if you’re even slightly interested in what’s coming next. Whether you're a foldable phone enthusiast or simply curious about Samsung's latest innovations, it's well worth getting your name on the list.

Reservations are now open for the upcoming new Galaxy smartphones ahead of the Samsung Unpacked keynote on July 9th. Simply sign up by email, and you'll get $50 Samsung credit on the house when it comes time to pre-order, as well as the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstakes. These devices will be officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked, so stay tuned for more coverage from TechRadar.

What are the latest rumors for these devices?

(Image credit: Samsung)

More durable designs

Slightly bigger screens with smaller bezels

Camera and chipset upgrades for the Fold 7

It's best to treat any rumors about Samsung's upcoming foldables with a healthy dose of skepticism, as nothing has been officially confirmed as of the time of writing. As always, however, there have been several leaks and rumors surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

For example, Samsung has hinted that its next foldable devices will bring improved durability and more refined designs. According to leaks, we can expect slimmer builds across the board, along with reduced bezels on both the cover and inner displays.

For the Galaxy Z Flip 7, early reports suggest it may retain the same camera setup as its predecessor - a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP selfie shooter. However, performance could still see a boost thanks to Samsung’s latest AI-powered features, plus likely upgrades to the chipset, RAM, and battery.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may see more dramatic upgrades. Most notably, it’s rumored to adopt the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chipset found in the Galaxy S25 series. Additional upgrades to RAM and storage are also expected, and some reports even point to a new 200MP main camera, potentially bringing the Fold’s photography capabilities closer to Samsung’s top-tier flagships.