The latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaks may have revealed battery and durability info – as well as on-sale dates
More details emerge
- Battery and IP-rating details leak for Samsung's next foldables
- We also have some information for when they'll be available
- These devices are getting their grand unveiling on Wednesday, July 9
Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 this coming Wednesday, July 9, and ahead of the big day we've seen some more leaks around what these next-gen foldable phones are going to bring with them.
We recently got word that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might stick to an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, same as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and now we have further info from YTechB about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE too.
Both the Flip foldables will also have an IP48 rating, the leak reveals. That means some level of waterproofing, but not the full protection against small dust and dirt particles that we were hoping for this time around.
Meanwhile the battery capacities and maximum time between charges are said to be 4,272mAh and 40 hours and 28 mins for the Z Fold 7, 4,174 mAh and 42 hours and 4 minutes for the Z Flip 7, and 3,887 mAh and 37 hours for the Z Flip 7 FE.
Coming soon
#Samsung #GalaxyZFold7 #GalaxyZFlip7 #GalaxyZFlip7FE #GalaxyWatch8 #GalaxyWatch8Ultra2025 #GalaxyWatch8Classic will be available to pre-order starting 07/09 3PM and available on 07/25 #GalaxyUnpacked pic.twitter.com/4FlUnlVjMIJuly 4, 2025
Phone manufacturers including Samsung use a more idealized battery capacity rating in their advertising, so there'll be some discrepancy between those figures above and what shows up on the actual specs list.
It looks likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will get the same battery capacity as its predecessor, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is set for a slight battery boost compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 – something we've also heard from previous leaks.
So when will you actually be able to buy these new foldables? Well-known tipster @OnLeaks says preorders will open on the event day, July 9, while shipping and in-store availability is set for July 25.
Those dates include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 models, which are also expected to make an appearance this coming Wednesday. As ever, we'll be covering all the announcements for you live as they happen.
