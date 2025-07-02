Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 9 and will mark the company’s big summer showcase.

It’s there we expect to see follow-ups to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with other products, likely updates to the Galaxy Watch lineup.

This Unpacked will be the third one of the year; the first was the Unpacked that saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones, then the second was the full launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

So read on for how to watch the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked and a brief overview of what to expect.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

The next Galaxy Unpacked showcase will be held on Wednesday, July 9 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST and midnight July 10 in Australia.

You’ll be able to watch a live stream of the launch on Samsung’s own website. However, a simpler route would be to visit the brand’s YouTube channel and watch the showcase there, or use the video embedded below.

TechRadar will also be at the showcase, where you can get updates live from Unpacked on our TechRadar TikTok account. And we’ll be covering Unpacked live as it happens, so make sure to check back with TechRadar for all the news, views, reactions, and more.

What to expect at July 9th‘s Galaxy Unpacked

The ‘summer’ Unpacked events tend to be all about Samsung’s latest foldable phones, and we expect this event to be no different with the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and perhaps a third phone, say a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra.

In general, the rumors so far are pointing towards iterative design changes and a few spec improvements, but nothing hugely radical in terms of design or performance. Samsung is likely to tout new Galaxy AI features and use the new foldable phones to showcase them on, though such features are very likely to roll out to other Galaxy phones and devices too.

We’re also expecting to see new smartwatches, likely the Galaxy Watch 8 and its ‘Classic’ stablemate, and perhaps a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

An evolved design has been tipped for the Watch 8, with a potential ‘squircle’ design reminiscent of the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s square-meets-circle aesthetic, and the potential return of a rotating bezel.

Expect new AI-centric fitness features and tools in the software for these watches, but I’d also expect such features to roll out to other Galaxy Watch models.