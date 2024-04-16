Samsung Galaxy AI compatibility explained: which phones are getting which features?

Samsung’s Galaxy AI features are now available (or about to become available) on a wide variety of Galaxy devices, but not every feature is compatible with every Galaxy model. In fact, until recently, we weren't even sure whether older Samsung phones would benefit from any Galaxy AI features, period.

Following the launch of the Galaxy S24, Samsung all but confirmed that Galaxy AI features wouldn’t be coming to any devices older than the Galaxy 23, due to hardware limitations. Then, in March, Samsung Mobile boss TM Roh teased that Galaxy AI features could be coming to Galaxy S22 phones after all. Samsung itself then confirmed as much in April, adding that Galaxy S21 devices would also be getting a handful of Galaxy AI features.

Confused? You're not alone. That's why we've gone ahead and condensed all of that information into an easy-to-read table. Below, you'll find a device-by-device breakdown of which Galaxy phones and tablets are already compatible with Galaxy AI features, as well as those that are set to receive said AI functionality soon.

We've included every flagship Galaxy device released in the last three years, from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra back to the Samsung Galaxy S21, so scroll along to find information on the model you're interested in. For older models than the S21, it's safe to assume that they won't be getting Galaxy AI features any time soon.

Galaxy AI compatibility (phones)

Galaxy AI compatibility (tablets)

We'll be updating the above tables as and when these devices become compatible with One UI 6.1, which at the time of writing is expected to be May 2024. Currently, only the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Tab S9 series are compatible with One UI 6.1.

