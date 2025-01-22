Forget iPhone 17 Air – Samsung just teased a Galaxy S25 Edge that’s so slim it barely exists

Samsung just pulled a classic Apple at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 event, revealing 'one more thing' – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

After the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra were done, Samsung suddenly dropped a video showing the internal design of a very fancy-looking new phone, and eventually revealed an ultra-slim side profile.

However, it didn't follow up with any kind of extra information, such as price, release date, specs, actual measurements, or answers to any of the other questions I was immediately yelling at my screen.

But Samsung has form for this, teasing the Samsung Galaxy Ring last year with similarly mysterious reveal.

There have been hot rumors that Apple is planning to launch a super-slim iPhone 17 'Air' model this year, but it seems like Samsung is planning to beat Apple to the punch. I mean, I assume this thing will come out before September, but that's far from official.

Our people on the ground at the Samsung event are getting their hands (or, at least, their eyes) on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge now, so we'll find out as much as we can in the coming hours.

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

We can already tell you a few things, though, from the video and what we can see in the demo room. It's squeezed in dual rear cameras, and has a tiny pin-hole front camera, with a nearly edge-to-edge screen – at least, it does in the mock-ups/prototypes that we're seeing.

The video also seems to reveal some aggressive heat management layers, which seems very necessary if it's using the same powerful chips as the main Samsung S25 lines.

If you want to find out about the camera, processor and – especially – AI improvements in those devices, read our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S25 review, and our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review.

Developing: this story will be updated with more information as we have it.