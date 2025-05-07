Is the Galaxy S25 Edge ready for its debut? Samsung sets May 12 for virtual Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked is a virtual-only affair on May 12, 2025

The invite teases an ultra-thin phone with the text "Beyond slim"

All signs are pointing to a formal reveal of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which will feature a 200MP wide lens

Ever since Samsung teased its ultra-slim variant of the Galaxy S25 family at its January 2025 Unpacked, and since then brought the Galaxy S25 Edge on a bit of a world tour with a stop at MWC, we’ve all been wondering when the tech giant would share more. Well, now we know.

Samsung’s just dropped invites for its next Galaxy Unpacked, and it’s an entirely virtual affair with a clear focus – the Galaxy S25 Edge. Even with its ultra-thin design that will land at under the Galaxy S25's 7.2-milimeters, it's still poking its way through the center of the invite.

The invite image reveals, under a cloth of some kind, the super slim silhouette. It’s accompanied by “Beyond slim” on the left and “May 12, 2025 Live on samsung.com” on the right.

That basically gives it away, and Samsung will stream this Galaxy Unpacked at 8pm ET/5pm PT/1am BST/ (10am AEST on May 13, 2025 in Australia) live on its site and on YouTube.

A shared blog post from Samsung details much more on this addition to the Galaxy S lineup and actually names the Galaxy S25 Edge, writing, “This is more than a slim smartphone.” It teases that the Galaxy S25 Edge will offer flagship-level performance with ‘superior portability’ without compromising on any of it, seemingly.

It also confirms a key spec for the Edge that’s been rummored alongside many others. “Even with its slim form, Galaxy S25 Edge’s 200MP wide lens continues Galaxy’s iconic camera experience, delivering pro-grade capabilities to intuitively capture the world around you,” thus confirming the ultra-slim phone will have a very sharp main shooter. It will also match the Galaxy S25 Ultra , which has the same sensor for the primary lens.

Samsung’s really highlighting that it took a lot of engineering work to make the Galaxy S25 Edge a reality and that it didn’t have any shortcomings that would have dropped it from the mainline Galaxy S family of phones. Much of the May 12 Galaxy Unpacked will likely delve into how this device came to be.

We still expect the Galaxy S25 Edge to arrive at a premium price, somewhere above $999 / £999 / AU$1,699. It should feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy inside, considering that’s powering the rest of the lineup. We also expect it to match 12GB of RAM, which should make it a speedy and efficient phone, but we also don’t yet know what size battery Samsung’s been able to squeeze inside the svelte frame.

The latest rumors point to the Galaxy S25 Edge having a titanium frame, weighing only 163 grams, and only 5.85 millimeters thick. That same report claims the Galaxy S25 Edge will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which aligns with previous reports.

The best news is that we’re just days away from this being official and Samsung telling us all about the Galaxy S25 Edge. It’s also the start of a new category of sorts – ultra-slim, premium smartphones for the masses, and Samsung will, in turn, be beating Apple to the punch before the much-rumored iPhone 17 Air sees the light of day.

Now, if you’re already sold on the Galaxy S25 Edge – maybe you’ve been holding out on getting an S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra – Samsung is rolling out an early offer. You can sign up to reserve the next Galaxy , with no commitment to purchasing or strings attached, and score a $50 Samsung Credit towards the S25 Edge.

