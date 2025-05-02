The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has just leaked in full – including specs, renders, and pricing

A complete specs list for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has leaked

This largely lines up with what we've heard before, but includes new details like the presence of wireless charging

Pricing has also leaked, and as with earlier leaks this puts the S25 Edge between the S25 Plus and Ultra

We’re likely less than two weeks away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, with May 13 rumored to be the big day. But ahead of that a major leak has tipped almost every spec and feature.

Reputable leaker Roland Quandt writing for WinFuture has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be just 5.85mm thick, weigh 163g, and have a titanium frame, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 – which is said to be particularly durable – on the front.

Speaking of the front, that apparently holds a 6.7-inch 1440 x 3120 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and there’s said to be an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor.

Quandt also claims the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

For the cameras, there’s apparently a 200MP f/1.7 main one with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with a 120-degree field of view and no OIS. It also apparently has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

Rounding out the specs, Quandt claims the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a 3,900mAh battery, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt) (Image credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt) (Image credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt)

Similar to what we've heard before

This is mostly stuff we’ve heard before, but there’s a little more detail here than in previous leaks, such as the mention of wireless charging, the exact build materials, and the details beyond megapixels in the camera specs.

Since we have largely heard this before and since it comes from a reputable source it may well be accurate, in which case – as expected – the main compromises Samsung has seemingly made to get the phone so thin include the absence of a telephoto camera, and the low battery capacity.

Despite these compromises, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge likely won’t be cheap, with Quandt claiming it will start at €1,249 (roughly $1,415 / £1,065 / AU$2,205) in Germany, for which you’ll get 256GB of storage, and saying it will rise to €1,369 (around $1,550 / £1,165 / AU$2,415) for 512GB.

The price conversions we’ve included are unlikely to be accurate, but notably that would put it between the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Germany, which is where we expect it to land globally based on other rumors.

You’ll supposedly be able to choose between Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver shades, as you can see in the renders above, and apparently it will ship in Germany around the end of May, which makes sense if it’s announced on May 13.