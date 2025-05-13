Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: price, design, cameras, and everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is unusual in a lot of ways – not only is this a new addition to the Galaxy S line and a return of the long dormant ‘Edge’ name, it’s also a phone that Samsung actually showed off months before it was fully announced.

We first got an official look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back at the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch in January, but only now – in May – has Samsung revealed the actual specs and pricing of the device.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, including how much it costs, when you’ll be able to buy it, what its specs are, and just how thin it really is.

Key information

Just 5.8mm thick

Has a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset

Comes with 12GB of RAM

A 6.7-inch 120Hz screen

Just a 3,900mAh battery

Starts at $1,099 / £1,099

Ships on May 30

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Following a tease in January, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was fully unveiled on May 12, and the phone will ship on May 30.

As for what it costs, the Galaxy S25 Edge starts at $1,099 / £1,099, for which you get 256GB of storage. Prices rise to $1,219 / £1,199 for 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED Resolution: TBC Refresh rate: 120Hz Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Rear cameras: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide Front camera: 12MP RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB Battery: 3,900mAh

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: design and display

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future) (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future) (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future) (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Just 5.8mm thick and 163g

Has a 6.7-inch screen

Protected with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

We’ve broadly known what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge looks like for a long time, with Samsung’s January tease showing off a slim build, a flat screen, a punch-hole camera on the front, and a dual-lens camera on the back.

Now we know the rest. For starters, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is just 5.8mm thick and weighs 163g. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (which has the same size display) is 7.3mm thick and weighs 190g.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and its screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which is designed to be both thin and durable.

It has a titanium frame, and it comes in a choice of Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack shades.

As for the screen, that’s 6.7 inches, which – as noted above – makes it the same size as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus’s display.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: cameras

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

200MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide

12MP front-facing camera

One of the potential compromises with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is its cameras, as it only has two on the back. But their specs aren’t compromised, with the main sensor being 200MP. As well as wide-angle shots, this is also capable of 2x optical quality zoom.

There’s also a 12MP ultra-wide, a 12MP front-facing camera, and support for recording video in up to 8K quality.

As with other recent Samsung Galaxy S models, you’ll also find all sorts of AI tools here to help you take and edit photos. These include the likes of Generative Edit, which lets you make sweeping changes to images, and Audio Eraser, which lets you remove unwanted background noise from videos.

The Galaxy S25 Edge also benefits from Samsung’s ProVisual Engine, which can help boost the image quality.

Still, while there’s a lot here, the Edge lacks a dedicated telephoto camera, which is something you’d usually get with a phone of this price.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: performance and software

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset

12GB of RAM

A 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging

Unsurprisingly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, just like the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. That’s no bad thing, though, as it's a top-end chipset.

That’s joined by 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge also has a 3,900mAh battery, which is quite small for a phone of this size, and is likely one of the compromises made to get it so thin. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S25 has a slightly larger 4,000mAh battery, but that has a much smaller screen. The equivalently sized Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, on the other hand, has a 4,900mAh cell.

Despite this, Samsung claims the Galaxy S25 Edge will deliver all-day life, but it will be interesting to see how well that claim holds up when we put the phone through its paces for a full review.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Capacity aside, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge charges at 25W, which is a match for the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 but not as fast as the 45W Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus. There’s also 15W wireless charging and 7.5W reverse wireless charging.

On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge of course runs Android with Samsung’s One UI overlay, which includes features such as Now Brief – which provides personalized briefings throughout the day. For example, your morning briefing might include things like the weather, and how well you slept (if you tracked your sleep).

Finally, Samsung promises that the Galaxy S25 Edge will get seven years of security and operating system updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: early verdict

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Going purely by the specs, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge certainly sounds intriguing. Our main concern here is the battery life, as despite Samsung’s assurances, it’s hard to believe it will truly deliver all-day life with such a small capacity.

Even if it does, it’s unlikely to be competitive with other phones on this front. But it’s not impossible that through some software wizardry Samsung has delivered genuinely good endurance – we’ll find out once we’ve tested the phone ourselves.

Beyond that, the lack of a telephoto camera is a slight disappointment, but expected, and at least the 200MP main sensor sounds promising.

Elsewhere the Galaxy S25 Edge sounds every bit as good as the rest of the S25 series, just a lot thinner. Whether that slimness will translate into sales remains to be seen.