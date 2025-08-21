Quirky co-op platformer King of Meat finally has an official release date
A technical test will be available to play this weekend
- King of Meat launches on October 7, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC
- The four-player co-op platformer will have a Standard and Deluxe Edition, which are now available for pre-order
- A King of Meat Technical Test will also be available to play this weekend
Amazon Games and Glowmade have announced that King of Meat will officially launch on October 7, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam.
King of Meat is a four-player co-op party platformer featuring hack-and-slash mechanics and over 100 dungeons filled with puzzles, challenges, and hordes of monsters to defeat.
The online game, which also got a brand new gameplay trailer, was announced last year, but pre-orders for the Standard and Deluxe Editions are now available.
The King of Meat: Standard Edition will cost £23.95 (around $32.24) while the Deluxe Edition will cost £39.95 ($53.78), and both will include the Venerable Defender Legendary Costume, a samurai-style outfit with matching sword, shield, and stickers, as well as five days of early access to King of Meat from October 2.
The King of Meat: Deluxe Edition also features the Tapeboard Betsy and Emerson Shard Character Sets, "for players to enter the dungeons at launch with style and flair."
Ahead of release, Glowmade has also announced that a King of Meat Technical Test will be available to play this weekend, on August 23 at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST until August 24 at 10 AM PT / 6PM BST.
The test will be playable for free on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, giving players an early look at the game and an opportunity to provide feedback to the developers.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Fans can also tune in to a partnered Twitch channel for 30 minutes during the Technical Test to claim their Beta Rewards Top, which will carry over into the live game.
King of Meat is also expected to come to Nintendo Switch, although there is no release date for that version at this time.
Glowmade has also confirmed earlier this year that King of Meat will offer both quality and performance options across PC and consoles, including PS5 Pro, that players can customize.
You might also like...
- Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 from the Sekiro anime to the new Ghost of Yotei mode
- New Resident Evil Requiem gameplay teaser solidifies it as my most anticipated game of 2026 so far
- The Hollow Knight: Silksong appearance at Opening Night Live 2025 was disappointing, but thankfully there's more information on the way
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.