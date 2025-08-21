King of Meat launches on October 7, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC

The four-player co-op platformer will have a Standard and Deluxe Edition, which are now available for pre-order

A King of Meat Technical Test will also be available to play this weekend

Amazon Games and Glowmade have announced that King of Meat will officially launch on October 7, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam.

King of Meat is a four-player co-op party platformer featuring hack-and-slash mechanics and over 100 dungeons filled with puzzles, challenges, and hordes of monsters to defeat.

The online game, which also got a brand new gameplay trailer, was announced last year, but pre-orders for the Standard and Deluxe Editions are now available.

The King of Meat: Standard Edition will cost £23.95 (around $32.24) while the Deluxe Edition will cost £39.95 ($53.78), and both will include the Venerable Defender Legendary Costume, a samurai-style outfit with matching sword, shield, and stickers, as well as five days of early access to King of Meat from October 2.

The King of Meat: Deluxe Edition also features the Tapeboard Betsy and Emerson Shard Character Sets, "for players to enter the dungeons at launch with style and flair."

Ahead of release, Glowmade has also announced that a King of Meat Technical Test will be available to play this weekend, on August 23 at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST until August 24 at 10 AM PT / 6PM BST.

The test will be playable for free on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, giving players an early look at the game and an opportunity to provide feedback to the developers.

Fans can also tune in to a partnered Twitch channel for 30 minutes during the Technical Test to claim their Beta Rewards Top, which will carry over into the live game.

King of Meat is also expected to come to Nintendo Switch, although there is no release date for that version at this time.

Glowmade has also confirmed earlier this year that King of Meat will offer both quality and performance options across PC and consoles, including PS5 Pro, that players can customize.