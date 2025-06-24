'The game doesn’t crash': King of Meat’s studio head explains how 100 levels can still work and be fun

Johnny Hopper, Studio Head and co-founder at Glowmade has said King of Meat won't crash despite there being over 100 levels to play

Hopper said all levels "run really fast"

He added that these levels are "examples" of the dungeons players will be able to create themselves

King of Meat will have over 100 levels to experience, but studio Glowmade has said that this won't stop the game from having good performance.

That's according to Johnny Hopper, Studio Head and co-founder at Glowmade, who suggested to TechRadar Gaming that the team has paid attention to the co-op dungeon crawler's performance to ensure it won't crash.

"So the main thing is, is that the game doesn't crash, that's actually what we care about," said Hopper. "There's like 100 levels, around 100, that we're shipping with the game, made internally by our level designers. And they're all brilliant, they're all fun, they're designed, all [for] performance.

"They all run really fast, and they're all really good."

Hopper continued, explaining that these levels are essentially "examples" of the dungeons players will be able to design in Create mode using the game's in-engine developer tools.

He also said that there's "no kind of limitations on you" and a level isn't required to run at a certain speed, as long as it can run.

"We've got four different platforms or whatever to support, and something that's running on one, something that's running on my mega gaming rig might run terribly on Microsoft laptop or something like this," he said, "So we've got to make sure that it works and it's fun, and to give people the opportunity to kind of use these limitations and to have a nice time, and to make something that Is is performing or not."

It was later confirmed that King of Meat will also offer both quality and performance options across PC and consoles, including PS5 Pro, that players can customize.

There's no official release date yet, but King of Meat is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.