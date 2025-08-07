Dashlane will soon end its free tier

Users will have until September 16th to upgrade or switch providers

Here is all the information on what to do next

September 16 is D-Day for Dashlane, and by D-Day, I mean the discontinuation of the password manager’s free plan.

Users will have to upgrade to a Dashlane paid plan, or switch over to a different free password manager.

The Dashlane free plan has long been the go-to for many who want a no frills credential manager that doesn’t break the bank - but users will now either have to pay up or switch providers.

Dashlane ditches free plan

Users who do decide to make the switch to a different provider can export all their stored passwords from Dashlane as a CSV file, and import that file into an alternative provider.

Just be sure to delete the unencrypted CSV file once you are finished using it or it could put all your passwords at risk.

To export passwords from Dashlane as a CSV file, take the following steps:

Open the Dashlane web app. Navigate to ‘My Account’ and then click ‘Settings’ Click ‘Export Data’ Use the ‘Export to CSV’ button to export all your passwords into a ZIP file. You may be prompted to enter your Master Password. Use your choice of password manager to import the CSV file, and then delete it once complete.

For those looking to continue using Dashlane, the platform offers two options, Premium, or Friends & Family.

The Premium plan grants you access to unlimited password and passkey storage, phishing alerts, secure sharing, Dark Web Monitoring for leaked credentials, a VPN, and passwordless login for new users. All these features are available across an unlimited number of devices at $4.99 per month (billed annually).

The Friends & Family plan includes all of the above across 10 accounts, with the one caveat being that only the plan manager will have access to the VPN. This plan costs $7.49 per month (also billed annually).

Alternatively, there are a number of competitors who also offer free plans. NordPass’ free tier offers unlimited password storage but only allows one active session at a time. RoboForm also offers unlimited password storage but also throws in a two-factor authenticator app, password monitoring, and a cloud backup. Alternatively, Bitwarden offers a free tier across an unlimited number of devices and includes secure passkey management with the added promise of it always being free.