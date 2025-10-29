The NordPass Black Friday deal is here - grab the best password manager with a 58% discount now
NordPass Black Friday discounts have arrived
NordPass have jumped the gun on the Black Friday deals, which don't officially start until November 28, 2025.
That means you can pick up NordPass with a 58% discount on the 24 month plan, which brings the total cost down to just $35 - and you get an extra 4 months free.
Passwords are the main point of access to all your online accounts, and if they're not properly protected, unique, and secure, hackers can quickly take over your online presence.
Today's best Nord Pass deal
What you need to know
NordPass 24 Months + 4 Extra Months
NordPass is my pick for the best password manager, and for good reason. It offers an easy to use platform that provides a secure vault to store all your credentials, as well as dark web scans for compromised passwords, and multi-factor authentication for extra account security.
In the UK? This NordPass deal is down to £0.95 per month
Why this is a great NordPass deal
NordPass is TechRadar Pro's pick for the best password manager for a number of reasons, including security, ease of use, and value for money - which just got better.
On the features side of things, NordPass also includes a password generator, automatic cross-device syncing, password import and export, emergency access, and much more.
Outside of the password manager, NordPass also offers excellent round-the-clock customer support and a 30-day money back guarantee.
Benedict has been writing about security issues for over 7 years, first focusing on geopolitics and international relations while at the University of Buckingham. During this time he studied BA Politics with Journalism, for which he received a second-class honours (upper division), then continuing his studies at a postgraduate level, achieving a distinction in MA Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy. Upon joining TechRadar Pro as a Staff Writer, Benedict transitioned his focus towards cybersecurity, exploring state-sponsored threat actors, malware, social engineering, and national security. Benedict is also an expert on B2B security products, including firewalls, antivirus, endpoint security, and password management.
