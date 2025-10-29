The NordPass Black Friday deal is here - grab the best password manager with a 58% discount now

NordPass have jumped the gun on the Black Friday deals, which don't officially start until November 28, 2025.

That means you can pick up NordPass with a 58% discount on the 24 month plan, which brings the total cost down to just $35 - and you get an extra 4 months free.

Passwords are the main point of access to all your online accounts, and if they're not properly protected, unique, and secure, hackers can quickly take over your online presence.

Today's best Nord Pass deal

In the UK? This NordPass deal is down to £0.95 per month

Why this is a great NordPass deal

NordPass is TechRadar Pro's pick for the best password manager for a number of reasons, including security, ease of use, and value for money - which just got better.

On the features side of things, NordPass also includes a password generator, automatic cross-device syncing, password import and export, emergency access, and much more.

Outside of the password manager, NordPass also offers excellent round-the-clock customer support and a 30-day money back guarantee.