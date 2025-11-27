1Password is half price this Black Friday — secure your passwords for less this holiday season
You can store and manage your passwords for half the cost with this 1Password Black Friday deal
Individual and Family plans from 1Password are half-price in this fantastic Black Friday deal.
The best password managers are the perfect way to keep all your passwords and credentials secure. Most include a strong password generator, autofill capabilities, and secure password sharing.
1Password goes above and beyond in its security. You can take advantage of end-to-end AES 256-bit encryption, biometric & passkey support, and security breach monitoring. In our 1Password review, we loved how easy the app was to use, and its compatibility with a wide range of devices and operating systems.
Don't forget to checkout our roundup of the best Black Friday antivirus deals, where we have selected some top discounts across the biggest brand names, as well as some other security software deals on identity protection and data removal.
Today's top 1Password deals
The 1Password Individual plan allows you to store passwords, credit cards, SSH keys, and API tokens in an encrypted vault, with security monitoring for breaches and weak passwords. You can also use 1Password to autofill passwords, credit cards, and addresses. This deal is just $1.99 per month.
The 1Password Families plan includes 5 premium accounts for your family to use, with unlimited vault sharing and administrator access management. This deal is just $2.99 per month.
Other Black Friday password manager deals
NordPass 2-year plan is just $1.24 per user per month, with an extra 4 months free, giving you access to a an excellent password manager that can save and autofill all your credentials quickly and securely.
Apply code BLACKB2B-30 at checkout
Protect up to 250 employees on this price-per-user deal which provides Google Workspace SSO, company-wide settings, a security dashboard for organizational management, and Vanta integration.
RoboForm Premium is a serios step up from the free plan, including 2FA and TOTP authentication, cloud backup, 24/7 live support, emergency access, and a range of extensions for your preferred web browser. This deal is just $0.89/mth.
With the Family Plan, you and your family get access to 5 Premium accounts. With RoboForm, you can easily share passwords between accounts so you never have to go find the Wi-Fi password again. This deal is just $1.42/mth.
LastPass has cut the price of its Premium Password Manager in half, giving you unlimited password storage on all your devices, a password generator, dark web monitoring, 1GB of encrypted storage, multifactor authentication, and more, all for just $1.50 per month.
Get secure password management for up to 6 users with easy, unlimited password sharing from LastPass. There's no antivirus per se but useful tools like dark web and data breach monitoring make it an essential purchase to enhance your online security.
Benedict has been with TechRadar Pro for over two years, and has specialized in writing about cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and B2B security solutions. His coverage explores the critical areas of national security, including state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, critical infrastructure, and social engineering.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, providing him with a strong academic foundation for his reporting on geopolitics, threat intelligence, and cyber-warfare.
Prior to his postgraduate studies, Benedict earned a BA in Politics with Journalism, providing him with the skills to translate complex political and security issues into comprehensible copy.
