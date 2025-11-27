Individual and Family plans from 1Password are half-price in this fantastic Black Friday deal.

The best password managers are the perfect way to keep all your passwords and credentials secure. Most include a strong password generator, autofill capabilities, and secure password sharing.

1Password goes above and beyond in its security. You can take advantage of end-to-end AES 256-bit encryption, biometric & passkey support, and security breach monitoring. In our 1Password review, we loved how easy the app was to use, and its compatibility with a wide range of devices and operating systems.

Today's top 1Password deals

$24 off Save 50% 1Password Individual: was $47.88 now $23.88 at 1Password Read more Read less ▼ The 1Password Individual plan allows you to store passwords, credit cards, SSH keys, and API tokens in an encrypted vault, with security monitoring for breaches and weak passwords. You can also use 1Password to autofill passwords, credit cards, and addresses. This deal is just $1.99 per month.

$36 off Save 50% 1Password Family: was $71.88 now $35.88 at 1Password Read more Read less ▼ The 1Password Families plan includes 5 premium accounts for your family to use, with unlimited vault sharing and administrator access management. This deal is just $2.99 per month.

Other Black Friday password manager deals

$49 off Save 58% NordPass Premium: was $84 now $35 at go.nordpass.io Read more Read less ▼ NordPass 2-year plan is just $1.24 per user per month, with an extra 4 months free, giving you access to a an excellent password manager that can save and autofill all your credentials quickly and securely.

Save 64% ($19.20) RoboForm Premium: was $29.88 now $10.68 at roboform.com Read more Read less ▼ RoboForm Premium is a serios step up from the free plan, including 2FA and TOTP authentication, cloud backup, 24/7 live support, emergency access, and a range of extensions for your preferred web browser. This deal is just $0.89/mth.

Save 64% ($30.75) RoboForm Family: was $47.75 now $17 at roboform.com Read more Read less ▼ With the Family Plan, you and your family get access to 5 Premium accounts. With RoboForm, you can easily share passwords between accounts so you never have to go find the Wi-Fi password again. This deal is just $1.42/mth.

Half Price Save $18 LastPass Premium: was $36 now $18 at LastPass Read more Read less ▼ LastPass has cut the price of its Premium Password Manager in half, giving you unlimited password storage on all your devices, a password generator, dark web monitoring, 1GB of encrypted storage, multifactor authentication, and more, all for just $1.50 per month.