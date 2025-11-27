Jump to:

1Password is half price this Black Friday — secure your passwords for less this holiday season

You can store and manage your passwords for half the cost with this 1Password Black Friday deal

1Password Black Friday deal
Individual and Family plans from 1Password are half-price in this fantastic Black Friday deal.

The best password managers are the perfect way to keep all your passwords and credentials secure. Most include a strong password generator, autofill capabilities, and secure password sharing.

Today's top 1Password deals

1Password Individual
$24 off
Save 50%
1Password Individual: was $47.88 now $23.88 at 1Password
The 1Password Individual plan allows you to store passwords, credit cards, SSH keys, and API tokens in an encrypted vault, with security monitoring for breaches and weak passwords. You can also use 1Password to autofill passwords, credit cards, and addresses. This deal is just $1.99 per month.

1Password Family
$36 off
Save 50%
1Password Family: was $71.88 now $35.88 at 1Password
The 1Password Families plan includes 5 premium accounts for your family to use, with unlimited vault sharing and administrator access management. This deal is just $2.99 per month.

Other Black Friday password manager deals

NordPass Premium
$49 off
Save 58%
NordPass Premium: was $84 now $35 at go.nordpass.io
NordPass 2-year plan is just $1.24 per user per month, with an extra 4 months free, giving you access to a an excellent password manager that can save and autofill all your credentials quickly and securely.

NordPass Business 2 Year
Save 30%
NordPass Business 2 Year: was $3.59 now $2.51 at go.nordpass.io
Apply code BLACKB2B-30 at checkout

Protect up to 250 employees on this price-per-user deal which provides Google Workspace SSO, company-wide settings, a security dashboard for organizational management, and Vanta integration.

RoboForm Premium
Save 64% ($19.20)
RoboForm Premium: was $29.88 now $10.68 at roboform.com
RoboForm Premium is a serios step up from the free plan, including 2FA and TOTP authentication, cloud backup, 24/7 live support, emergency access, and a range of extensions for your preferred web browser. This deal is just $0.89/mth.

RoboForm Family
Save 64% ($30.75)
RoboForm Family: was $47.75 now $17 at roboform.com
With the Family Plan, you and your family get access to 5 Premium accounts. With RoboForm, you can easily share passwords between accounts so you never have to go find the Wi-Fi password again. This deal is just $1.42/mth.

LastPass Premium
Half Price
Save $18
LastPass Premium: was $36 now $18 at LastPass
LastPass has cut the price of its Premium Password Manager in half, giving you unlimited password storage on all your devices, a password generator, dark web monitoring, 1GB of encrypted storage, multifactor authentication, and more, all for just $1.50 per month.

LastPass
Half Price
Save $24
LastPass Families: was $48 now $24 at LastPass
Get secure password management for up to 6 users with easy, unlimited password sharing from LastPass. There's no antivirus per se but useful tools like dark web and data breach monitoring make it an essential purchase to enhance your online security.

Benedict Collins
Benedict Collins
Senior Writer, Security

Benedict has been with TechRadar Pro for over two years, and has specialized in writing about cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and B2B security solutions. His coverage explores the critical areas of national security, including state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, critical infrastructure, and social engineering.

Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, providing him with a strong academic foundation for his reporting on geopolitics, threat intelligence, and cyber-warfare.

Prior to his postgraduate studies, Benedict earned a BA in Politics with Journalism, providing him with the skills to translate complex political and security issues into comprehensible copy.

