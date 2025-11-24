Jump to:

Struggling with passwords? Keeper password manager plans have a huge 60% discount this Black Friday

Keeper takes the hassle out of generating, storing, and remembering passwords

Black Friday Deals for Keeper password manager
Your passwords are like a key to a digital door, and using the same key for every door is not secure at all. Lose one key and all the doors can be opened.

That's why using long, unique passwords for every account is essential to keeping them protected. But this leads to a new phenomenon - password fatigue.

Today's top Keeper deals

Internxt
$29 Off
Save 60%
Keeper Personal - Unlimited Devices, 1 Year: was $48 now $19.20 at Keeper
Sync and generate passwords across an unlimited number of devices through Keepers' mobile app, web app, web vault and browser extension. Enjoy seamless autofill to take the hassle out of password security, and share passwords securely.

Internxt
$61 Off
Save 60%
Keeper Family - Unlimited Devices, 1 Year: was $102 now $40.80 at Keeper
Grab everything in the personal plan, plus five private vaults for your family, 10GB of secure cloud storage, and share folders and files with permissions management.

Internxt
$36 Off
Save 30%
Keeper Business Starter - 1 Year: was $120 now $84 at Keeper
Users can download and sync passwords across an unlimited number of devices, plus shared team folders and a private vault for every user. As a bonus, each user has free access to a Family Plan. Price is for 5 users, 1 year.

Today's other top password manager deals

NordPass Premium
$49 off
Save 58%
NordPass Premium: was $84 now $35 at go.nordpass.io
NordPass 2-year plan is just $1.24 per user per month, with an extra 4 months free, giving you access to a an excellent password manager that can save and autofill all your credentials quickly and securely.

NordPass Business 2 Year
Save 30%
NordPass Business 2 Year: was $3.59 now $2.51 at go.nordpass.io
Apply code BLACKB2B-30 at checkout

Protect up to 250 employees on this price-per-user deal which provides Google Workspace SSO, company-wide settings, a security dashboard for organizational management, and Vanta integration.

LastPass Premium
Half Price
Save $18
LastPass Premium: was $36 now $18 at LastPass
LastPass has cut the price of its Premium Password Manager in half, giving you unlimited password storage on all your devices, a password generator, dark web monitoring, 1GB of encrypted storage, multifactor authentication, and more, all for just $1.50 per month.

LastPass
Half Price
Save $24
LastPass Families: was $48 now $24 at LastPass
Get secure password management for up to 6 users with easy, unlimited password sharing from LastPass. There's no antivirus per se but useful tools like dark web and data breach monitoring make it an essential purchase to enhance your online security.

Roboform Premium - 1 Year
40% off
Save $11.88
Roboform Premium - 1 Year: was $29.88 now $18 at roboform.com
RoboForm is a one of the best password managers, and with this app you can access TOTP authentication, cloud backup, secured shared folders and 24/7 customer support. Prices are per year.

Best password manager header
The best password manager for all budgets

➡️ Read our full guide to the best password manager
1. Best overall:
NordPass
2. Best for mobile:
RoboForm
3. Best for syncing and sharing:
Keeper

Benedict Collins
Benedict Collins
Senior Writer, Security

Benedict has been with TechRadar Pro for over two years, and has specialized in writing about cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and B2B security solutions. His coverage explores the critical areas of national security, including state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, critical infrastructure, and social engineering.

Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, providing him with a strong academic foundation for his reporting on geopolitics, threat intelligence, and cyber-warfare.

Prior to his postgraduate studies, Benedict earned a BA in Politics with Journalism, providing him with the skills to translate complex political and security issues into comprehensible copy.

