Struggling with passwords? Keeper password manager plans have a huge 60% discount this Black Friday
Keeper takes the hassle out of generating, storing, and remembering passwords
Your passwords are like a key to a digital door, and using the same key for every door is not secure at all. Lose one key and all the doors can be opened.
That's why using long, unique passwords for every account is essential to keeping them protected. But this leads to a new phenomenon - password fatigue.
Remembering every single unique password for all the accounts you use in today's digital world simply isn't feasible, but that is where the best password managers come in. These services help you generate, store, and auto-fill your passwords so you can free up space in your brain for the important stuff.
Right now, Keeper has a huge Black Friday password manager sale across Personal, Family, and Business plans with discounts of up to 60%.
In our Keeper review, we touted this service for its superb security credentials and wide feature-set, earning it an impressive 4.5/5 rating. So take a look at the deals below.
Don't forget to checkout our roundup of the best Black Friday antivirus deals, where we have selected some top discounts across the biggest brand names, as well as some other security software deals on identity protection and data removal.
Today's top Keeper deals
Sync and generate passwords across an unlimited number of devices through Keepers' mobile app, web app, web vault and browser extension. Enjoy seamless autofill to take the hassle out of password security, and share passwords securely.
Grab everything in the personal plan, plus five private vaults for your family, 10GB of secure cloud storage, and share folders and files with permissions management.
Users can download and sync passwords across an unlimited number of devices, plus shared team folders and a private vault for every user. As a bonus, each user has free access to a Family Plan. Price is for 5 users, 1 year.
Today's other top password manager deals
NordPass 2-year plan is just $1.24 per user per month, with an extra 4 months free, giving you access to a an excellent password manager that can save and autofill all your credentials quickly and securely.
Apply code BLACKB2B-30 at checkout
Protect up to 250 employees on this price-per-user deal which provides Google Workspace SSO, company-wide settings, a security dashboard for organizational management, and Vanta integration.
LastPass has cut the price of its Premium Password Manager in half, giving you unlimited password storage on all your devices, a password generator, dark web monitoring, 1GB of encrypted storage, multifactor authentication, and more, all for just $1.50 per month.
Get secure password management for up to 6 users with easy, unlimited password sharing from LastPass. There's no antivirus per se but useful tools like dark web and data breach monitoring make it an essential purchase to enhance your online security.
RoboForm is a one of the best password managers, and with this app you can access TOTP authentication, cloud backup, secured shared folders and 24/7 customer support. Prices are per year.
