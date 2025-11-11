In the wake of the Louvre heist, Proton steps in to offer free password protection

The recent robbery at the Louvre Museum highlighted the vulnerability of digital systems in cultural institutions

Investigators found that the password for the museum's surveillance camera system was simply "louvre"

In response, Proton is offering museums, galleries, and libraries two years of its Proton Pass Professional service for free

The recent, high-profile security breach at the Louvre in Paris sent a shockwave through the art world, not just for the value of the items stolen, but for the stunningly simple security flaw that was exposed.

As the investigation unfolded, it was revealed that the password protecting the museum’s critical surveillance camera system was, shockingly, "louvre". This revelation underscores a growing concern: the digital doors protecting our priceless cultural heritage are often left wide open.

This glaring vulnerability, which reports suggest was flagged to the Louvre by security experts years ago, has prompted action from the tech community. In the wake of the incident, Swiss privacy company Proton, the developer behind one of the best VPN and secure email services on the market, has launched a new initiative to bolster the digital defenses of cultural organizations around the globe.

A digital lifeline for our heritage

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

While museums invest heavily in physical security like guards and vaults, their digital infrastructure can be a critical point of failure. Modern security systems, from cameras to climate control and locks, are frequently connected to online networks. A single weak or default password can provide an entry point for cybercriminals, bypassing millions of dollars' worth of physical protection and putting irreplaceable artifacts at risk.

Recognizing that many cultural institutions may lack the resources or expertise to implement robust cybersecurity, Proton is offering a powerful helping hand.

The company has announced that it will provide two years of its password manager's professional plan, Proton Pass, completely free to eligible cultural institutions worldwide. This includes museums, libraries, theaters, archives, and community art centers.

"Cultural institutions are the keepers of our collective memory," said Raphael Auphan, COO at Proton. "Yet the security of priceless assets often depends on digital doors that, if left unprotected, are vulnerable to the same threats facing any modern organization."

The goal of the initiative is to make strong digital security a core part of cultural preservation.

Proton Pass is a secure password manager that helps both individuals and organizations create, store, and manage strong, unique passwords for all their accounts. The professional tier also includes features like breach monitoring, which alerts administrators if their credentials appear in a known data breach, a feature recently bolstered by the launch of the Proton Sentinel program.

By equipping these organizations with enterprise-grade tools, Proton aims to close the digital security gaps that leave our shared history vulnerable.

Moving beyond 'password123'

The "louvre" password incident is a stark reminder of a widespread and persistent problem. Weak and easily guessable passwords remain one of the leading causes of security breaches across all industries. For cultural institutions, which are increasingly reliant on digital systems, the stakes are incredibly high.

Proton's initiative provides a practical, immediate solution for organizations that may not know where to start. Removing the cost barrier allows them to adopt a crucial first line of defense.

The offer, which runs until the end of 2025, is a call to action for the cultural sector to prioritize its digital security with the same seriousness it applies to its physical collections. For these keepers of our history, moving beyond "password123" is no longer optional − it's essential for their survival.

