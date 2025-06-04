Nintendo Switch 2 launch day build-up live: all the latest news, updates, and our thoughts ahead of the console's release

It’s been a long road to the Switch 2 launch day, and the console hasn’t been without its leaks or controversies. From retailers canceling pre-orders to price increases for games and accessories, there’s no shortage of Switch 2 news that’s left a sour taste.

On the flipside, there is plenty to be excited about with Nintendo Switch 2. Mario Kart World is arriving on launch day, third-party support appears to be a major step-up, new features like GameChat could vastly improve the online play experience, and updates to some existing Nintendo Switch 2 games will make them look and run better than ever.

Like a kid on Christmas Eve, this final day before the Nintendo Switch 2 launch may feel as long as the time between now and its official announcement way back in January. But that’s why we’re here. At TechRadar Gaming, we’ve been covering huge console and game launches for years - everything from reviews of Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox systems to key live events like Nintendo Direct and Summer Game Fest presentations. On that note, we’re confident we’ll be able to provide an interesting and informative live run-up to the Switch 2’s launch.

We’ll also be keeping things running on launch day and beyond with our first impressions on the console, its games, accessories, and features. But for now, our early impressions as they happen will hopefully help to inform your own opinions on the console if you’ve held off from purchasing - or to simply give you something fun and informative to read while you wait for your unit to be delivered.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

Before we dive into the live coverage proper, here's a quick glance at all the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games you can expect to purchase and play on June 5.

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut

Fortnite

Split Fiction

Fast Fusion

Hogwarts Legacy

Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Deltarune

Suikoden 1&2 HD Remaster

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Arcade Archives 2 RIDGE RACER

Survival Kids

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launch games

In addition to the above, a number of existing Switch titles will be receiving Nintendo Switch 2 Edition versions on launch day. These are paid upgrades that either add significant content to the base game or otherwise improve its performance up to 4K 60fps, or 1080p 120fps with enhanced image quality.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Sid Meier's Civilization 7

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Finally, a dozen Nintendo Switch games are set to receive free updates on June 5. These are set to provide upgrades to resolution, frame rates, and image quality, or otherwise provide enhanced features like GameChat and HDR support. They are as follows:

Pokémon Scarlet

Pokémon Violet

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Game Builder Garage

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics / 51 Worldwide Games

Arms

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain