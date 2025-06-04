Nintendo Switch 2 launch day build-up live: all the latest news, updates, and our thoughts ahead of the console's release

It’s been a long road to the Switch 2 launch day, and the console hasn’t been without its leaks or controversies. From retailers canceling pre-orders to price increases for games and accessories, there’s no shortage of Switch 2 news that’s left a sour taste.
On the flipside, there is plenty to be excited about with Nintendo Switch 2. Mario Kart World is arriving on launch day, third-party support appears to be a major step-up, new features like GameChat could vastly improve the online play experience, and updates to some existing Nintendo Switch 2 games will make them look and run better than ever.
Like a kid on Christmas Eve, this final day before the Nintendo Switch 2 launch may feel as long as the time between now and its official announcement way back in January. But that’s why we’re here. At TechRadar Gaming, we’ve been covering huge console and game launches for years - everything from reviews of Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox systems to key live events like Nintendo Direct and Summer Game Fest presentations. On that note, we’re confident we’ll be able to provide an interesting and informative live run-up to the Switch 2’s launch.
We’ll also be keeping things running on launch day and beyond with our first impressions on the console, its games, accessories, and features. But for now, our early impressions as they happen will hopefully help to inform your own opinions on the console if you’ve held off from purchasing - or to simply give you something fun and informative to read while you wait for your unit to be delivered.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
Before we dive into the live coverage proper, here's a quick glance at all the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games you can expect to purchase and play on June 5.
- Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
- Fortnite
- Split Fiction
- Fast Fusion
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Deltarune
- Suikoden 1&2 HD Remaster
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Arcade Archives 2 RIDGE RACER
- Survival Kids
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launch games
In addition to the above, a number of existing Switch titles will be receiving Nintendo Switch 2 Edition versions on launch day. These are paid upgrades that either add significant content to the base game or otherwise improve its performance up to 4K 60fps, or 1080p 120fps with enhanced image quality.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Sid Meier's Civilization 7
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
Free Nintendo Switch game updates
Finally, a dozen Nintendo Switch games are set to receive free updates on June 5. These are set to provide upgrades to resolution, frame rates, and image quality, or otherwise provide enhanced features like GameChat and HDR support. They are as follows:
- Pokémon Scarlet
- Pokémon Violet
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Game Builder Garage
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics / 51 Worldwide Games
- Arms
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
As someone who's covered gaming hardware and software for almost five years, and an avid Nintendo gamer from an early age, I'm primed to provide you with informed Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage across launch day and beyond. At TechRadar Gaming, I've regularly written reviews, features and news about Nintendo products and events like Nintendo Direct. That means you can expect information and hands-on Switch 2 opinions from a place of passion and experience.
Want more F-Zero? Check out Fast Fusion
This is just a friendly reminder that if you’re a fan of Nintendo’s anti-gravity racing series, you may also want to check out Fast Fusion which arrives on launch day. The game costs an impressively low $14.99 / £13.49, and could absolutely be one to check out if you’re not opting for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play F-Zero GX.
Only two days to go until Fast Fusion will launch on Nintendo Switch 2!#FastFusion #NintendoSwitch2 pic.twitter.com/yixUS00usFJune 3, 2025
Fast Fusion is being developed by Shin’en Multimedia. This impressive team has developed incredible titles like Fast RMX and The Touryst, so I’m always excited to see it bring a new game out - especially at the launch of one of the most anticipated consoles in recent years.
Hoover up these Kirby games, too!
It seems like even more Nintendo Switch games are getting Switch 2 compatibility patches. In addition to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it looks like Kirby Star Allies and Kirby’s Dream Buffet are also getting Switch 2 updates.
BRO BRO BRO BRO BROKIRBY STAR ALLIES AND DREAM BUFFET ARE GETTING SWITCH 2 UPDATES????? pic.twitter.com/Egea9jXEryJune 4, 2025
Like with Xenoblade, these updates simply say that “several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.” Again, that could mean anything, like simply minimizing compatibility issues. Still, the more performance upgrades we get for original Switch games, the better.
Xenobros, we're so back
Nintendo certainly kept quiet about this one, but it appears that beloved RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has received an update prior to Switch 2 launch day. Users on X / Twitter have spotted some patch notes for the game.
APPARENTLY XENOBLADE CHRONICLES 3 GOT A NINTENDO SWITCH 2 UPDATE????They didn't make a big deal about it and the patch notes are kinda vague so I'm skeptical tbhIdk if they just made it more stable or if they actually did big changes like making it 60 fps lol. Guess we'll see pic.twitter.com/mGw5j9EZ7jJune 4, 2025
In fairness, the patch notes aren’t substantial, simply saying that “several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.” Now, to temper expectations, there’s every chance this is just a very simple patch to stop the game from crashing or registering visual oddities on Switch 2.
But if this game does get the 4K 60fps treatment similar to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, then I’ll certainly be planning a replay of this incredible game. Now if we could also get an update patch for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, I’ll be one very happy gamer.
Hit the streets
As a lover of the best fighting games, I’m really excited to check out Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition on Switch 2 launch day. This version of the game includes all DLC characters from Season 1 (Rashid, AKI, Ed, and Akuma) and Season 2 (M. Bison, Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui, and Elena), as well as all DLC stages.
I got to check out the game at my Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview session a couple of months ago, and it plays fantastically on the console with a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. I did note image quality was a touch fuzzier than on other systems, but performance wise, the game doesn’t miss a beat. At least outside of the demanding World Tour mode, which I haven’t been able to see on Switch 2 yet.
Don't forget about those GameCube games!
While I’m sure most of you will be diving into Mario Kart World or a hotly anticipated third-party release like Street Fighter 6 or Cyberpunk 2077 on day one, it’s worth noting that Nintendo Switch Online’s GameCube classics library will also be available from launch day.
Three games will be playable off the bat: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, fighting game royalty Soul Calibur 2, and the legendary anti-gravity racer F-Zero GX. You’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription in order to enjoy these titles.
I’ve also pre-ordered the Switch Online exclusive wireless GameCube controller from Nintendo’s website, because what better way is there to experience these games than with the iconic purple gamepad? It’s available for pre-order now at Nintendo’s store for $64.99 / £58.99. Admittedly, that is fairly steep given Nintendo has confirmed that while it will work with standard Switch 2 games, there may be compatibility issues so certainly consider that before you make a purchase.
Has Pokémon Scarlet & Violet been fixed?
One game I’m really excited to check out on day one is Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, which will be receiving a free performance update on Switch 2 launch day. A brief snippet of gameplay was revealed via the Nintendo Today mobile app a couple of days ago, but it seems like more has been fixed than just the improved resolution and framerates.
Serebii’s Joe Merrick points out on X / Twitter that animations for background objects appear to have been improved. Case in point, the infamous Artazon Windmill, which now animates smoothly in the distance. If there’s one thing I remember not so fondly about these games, it’s the incredibly choppy animations of objects and characters even close to the player. Hopefully, then, these have been smoothed out with this Nintendo Switch 2 update.
Thrilled to show that in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet on the Nintendo Switch 2, the Artazon Windmill has been fixed. This animation fix applies to all distant models that we have seen through the gameSee more on the Serebii preview! pic.twitter.com/w9DW7t1YLyJune 4, 2025
Nvidia’s CEO is as excited for Switch 2 as you are
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is the subject of Nintendo’s latest Creator’s Voice video. The tech company developed the original Switch’s custom Tegra X1 system-on-a-chip, and it also created the Switch 2’s custom processor, too.
In the video, Huang claims that the Nintendo Switch 2 has the “most advanced graphics ever in a mobile device.” And that could well be true; the Switch 2 handheld supports 1080p resolution at framerates up to 120fps. The device also has support for HDR for brighter, more accurate colors.
Welcome to our Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage!
Good morning, US friends, and good afternoon to those of you in the UK! The Nintendo Switch 2 launch is almost upon us, happening tomorrow, June 5. It’s felt like a pretty long wait from its official announcement at the start of the year, but given how fast the year’s gone by, also not too much!
If you’ve managed to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, you’ll probably be receiving a tracking email from your retailer of choice soon, if you haven’t already. So to start things off, a friendly reminder to keep an eye on your email inbox!
I’ll be receiving my pre-ordered Switch 2 console tomorrow, and I’m excited to get stuck in with Mario Kart World, and experiencing Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom at what I hope is a buttery smooth 4K 60fps.
Starting with this live blog, there’s going to be plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 coverage in the coming weeks at TechRadar Gaming. And if you’ve struggled to secure a unit for yourself, you can also check out our launch day stock live hub, manned by our managing editor Rob Dwiar, who will be doing his best to spot stock at retailers across the US and UK.