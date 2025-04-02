Nintendo’s best Switch 2 announcement was its GameCube game rereleases, but buying the new GameCube controller will be a challenge

GameCube Classics are headed to the Nintendo Switch 2

The first three titles are The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker , Soul Caliber 2, and F-Zero GX, coming on June 5, 2025

Other games like Pokémon Colosseum, Luigi's Mansion, and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness

Nintendo’s major Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event was brimming with game releases, but forget about Mario Kart World, FromSoftware’s new The Duskbloods and that sweet five seconds of Silksong footage for a minute and join me in celebrating the two actual biggest announcements: Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness are hitting the new console (alongside other GameCube games).

With limited opportunities to capture and train your Pokémon companions adding some real challenge compared to the core series, combined with some incredible music and a unique plot, these spinoffs are my favorites in the whole Pokémon series.

And after misplacing my copy of Gale of Darkness (which is very costly to replace on the secondary market) I’m beyond excited to be able to replay both of these titles again soon.

Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

They’re being released via a new GameCube addition to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. This expanded version of the Online subscription includes access to DLC and exclusive classic console game libraries (including the N64 and GameBoy Advance) for $49.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95 a year.

The only downside for Pokémon fans is that while these two best-in-class spinoffs have been confirmed to be launching on the service at some point they won’t be available at the new console’s launch.

Instead, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, Soul Caliber 2, and F-Zero GX will be the first trio of GameCube titles to hit the service on the Switch 2’s launch date.

One thing to note is that it appears that Nintendo Switch original players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack won’t be able to access these GameCube titles. Instead, the GameCube expansion will be exclusive to Nintendo’s latest console.

Complete the GameCube setup

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To capture the authentic GameCube experience, Nintendo announced it’s releasing a wireless GameCube controller (complete with the new C button) for £58.99 (likely around $75 based on exchange rates; Nintendo has yet to confirm a US price).

It’ll only be available through the MyNintendo online store, and – to make things more frustrating – you’ll only be able to preorder one if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member, and initially it will “only be offered to those invited to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console” according to the MyNintendo UK store.

This is presumably a move to prevent scalpers from sucking up all the stock before anyone else can react, so just be prepared to jump through some hoops if you’re keen to get this Switch 2 GameCube accessory.