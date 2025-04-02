Nintendo’s best Switch 2 announcement was its GameCube game rereleases, but buying the new GameCube controller will be a challenge

News
By published

Pokémon Colosseum is getting a rerelease, this is not a Drilbur.

GameCUbe Nintendo Classics titles inclduing Mario Sunshine and Pokemon: XD Gale of Darkness
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • GameCube Classics are headed to the Nintendo Switch 2
  • The first three titles are The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, Soul Caliber 2, and F-Zero GX, coming on June 5, 2025
  • Other games like Pokémon Colosseum, Luigi's Mansion, and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness

Nintendo’s major Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event was brimming with game releases, but forget about Mario Kart World, FromSoftware’s new The Duskbloods and that sweet five seconds of Silksong footage for a minute and join me in celebrating the two actual biggest announcements: Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness are hitting the new console (alongside other GameCube games).

With limited opportunities to capture and train your Pokémon companions adding some real challenge compared to the core series, combined with some incredible music and a unique plot, these spinoffs are my favorites in the whole Pokémon series.

And after misplacing my copy of Gale of Darkness (which is very costly to replace on the secondary market) I’m beyond excited to be able to replay both of these titles again soon.

Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube
Watch On

They’re being released via a new GameCube addition to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. This expanded version of the Online subscription includes access to DLC and exclusive classic console game libraries (including the N64 and GameBoy Advance) for $49.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95 a year.

The only downside for Pokémon fans is that while these two best-in-class spinoffs have been confirmed to be launching on the service at some point they won’t be available at the new console’s launch.

Instead, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, Soul Caliber 2, and F-Zero GX will be the first trio of GameCube titles to hit the service on the Switch 2’s launch date.

One thing to note is that it appears that Nintendo Switch original players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack won’t be able to access these GameCube titles. Instead, the GameCube expansion will be exclusive to Nintendo’s latest console.

Complete the GameCube setup

The GameCube controller for Nintendo Switch 2 in a red box

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To capture the authentic GameCube experience, Nintendo announced it’s releasing a wireless GameCube controller (complete with the new C button) for £58.99 (likely around $75 based on exchange rates; Nintendo has yet to confirm a US price).

It’ll only be available through the MyNintendo online store, and – to make things more frustrating – you’ll only be able to preorder one if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member, and initially it will “only be offered to those invited to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console” according to the MyNintendo UK store.

This is presumably a move to prevent scalpers from sucking up all the stock before anyone else can react, so just be prepared to jump through some hoops if you’re keen to get this Switch 2 GameCube accessory.

You might also like

Hamish Hector
Hamish Hector
Senior Staff Writer, News

Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch
The Joy Con 2 on its side in mouse mode

Nintendo Switch 2 mouse mode revealed: Joy Con 2 mouse function, how it works, and which games are confirmed to use it
Crossing a road in Deltarune

Deltarune gets surprise Chapter 3 and 4 release date at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct – and they're launching very soon
coding

Vibe coding isn’t here to take developer jobs. It’s here to transform them into AI architects
See more latest
Most Popular
A Nintendo Switch 2 console on a Zelda background
Nintendo's incredible plan to beat back Switch 2 scalpers might mean you finally get one
Bitcoin
Over $1.5 billion of crypto was lost to scams or theft in just three months of 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage.
Without a fresh UI and customization features, the Switch 2 is Nintendo's most boring looking console ever
ReactOS
Free Microsoft Windows rival gets first major update in four years but is it already too little, too late?
The Joy Con 2 on its side in mouse mode
Nintendo Switch 2 mouse mode revealed: Joy Con 2 mouse function, how it works, and which games are confirmed to use it
Crossing a road in Deltarune
Deltarune gets surprise Chapter 3 and 4 release date at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct – and they're launching very soon
an image of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller being held
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has been revealed offering a bunch of improvements over its predecessor
John Krasinski with a flashlight in a dark space in Apple TV+&#039;s Fountain of Youth
Apple TV+ has discovered the Fountain of Youth and you can jump in this May when the movie starts streaming
a photo of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Bad news, foldable fans – the rumored Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone could be harder to get hold of than we first thought
Nintendo Switch 2 – everything we learned
11 things we learned from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, including the new Mario Kart, pricing for the console, and some fancy new features