Nintendo Switch 2 owners, beware – some owners are reporting worrisome overheating problems
Yet another Switch 2 issue...
- Nintendo Switch 2 users are reporting overheating issues in handheld and docked modes
- It comes amid Nintendo's recent controversies surrounding its new Switch 2 device
- It reportedly occurs even when playing less demanding games
It's no secret that Nintendo has been at the center of controversy since the announcement of $80 game prices, along with recent findings around its new Switch 2 display and its ghosting issues. However, the handheld's problems seemingly don't stop there.
As highlighted by Notebookcheck, multiple users are reporting overheating issues with the Nintendo Switch 2, even while playing less demanding games. Notably, most reports suggest overheating occurs when using the Switch 2's Dock, a vital component that allows users to play on external displays and provides more power for improved performance.
A plethora of Redditors have voiced frustrations with the Switch 2 Dock's lack of ventilation despite featuring a built-in fan. The latter isn't designed to cool the Switch 2, but rather the Dock.
Others also point out higher temperatures while using its Ethernet port, to the point where the handheld and its accessory are too hot to touch, and the display output ends despite the console still running.
Nintendo suggests setting the console aside to cool down and ensuring the handheld's air vents aren't obstructed – but frankly, that's hardly much of a solution to eliminate the supposed overheating.
Switch 2 overheating. from r/Switch
It's not just the Dock alone; users are also reporting that the device displays a warning message before entering sleep mode when undocked. This appears to be the system's way of throttling, but instead of that, it makes it not playable while resting.
This is a worrying sign for Switch 2 owners. If these issues become more prevalent, it would most certainly supersede the concerns about the display quality.
Analysis: Hopefully this isn't a bigger issue than I think...
It's not uncommon to hear reports about overheating with new hardware. I've become quite accustomed to it, with new GPU launches, and (more relevant) the early reports of SD cards overheating in the Asus ROG Ally.
Since this is a similar issue, it seems that Nintendo might be able to address it with a software update, similar to what Asus did. However, there's no guarantee that this will lead to a resolution. It also comes at a bad time for the Switch 2, considering its recent controversies.
It's the absolute worst-case scenario for a new handheld console owner, especially at its $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.95 price; it's also worth noting that the original Switch has seen a price hike in some regions, so it's not exactly a great time for these overheating reports to emerge.
If the Dock happens to be a detriment to the Switch 2's cooling, I doubt any software update will be able to fix the issue. There's also a lack of compatibility with third-party docks, so if you're facing these temperature issues, there isn't much of a solution for now.
Let's just hope Nintendo is quick to address this before it gets out of hand...
