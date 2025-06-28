Let's get one thing straight: for the record, the Nintendo Switch 2 (and other devices like the original Nintendo Switch) do a great job at appealing to a wide range of gamers, and notably, being a fantastic family-friendly device. From Mario games to fighting games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and now, Mario Kart World, there's no doubt that Nintendo consoles, specifically the Switch 2, have a lot to offer.

However, I don't believe the new device does enough to warrant its price tag (including the $80 price for games), especially in comparison to other handheld gaming PCs on the market. I've mentioned this several times in previous articles, highlighting the significant performance gaps between the Switch 2 and the likes of an MSI Claw 8 AI+ or Asus ROG Ally – but that's not the highlight here.

Adding to Switch 2's downsides is its LCD, which has been berated as one of the worst displays available, so much so that it's seen as worse than a standard gaming monitor. This is because its response time, as assessed by Monitors Unboxed, is an average of 33ms at a 60Hz refresh rate.

Essentially, this means you'll experience plenty of ghosting and smearing (especially in fast-paced games), which you'll more than likely notice after testing multiple games. It gets worse when you realize that multiple tests online reveal that the Switch 2 isn't using HDR properly – or at all, as it's not reaching 400 nits of brightness (the minimum for an entry-level HDR).

I've used a fair share of gaming monitors over the years, and I can tell you that 33ms at 60Hz isn't good for gaming. So, while there may be some who won't notice this while gaming, or frankly, won't care about this major disadvantage, it's objectively not a good look for Nintendo.

It's never too late to buy an Asus ROG Ally...

(Image credit: Asus)

While I've been vocal about an eventual upgrade from my Asus ROG Ally, with my preference being a bigger 8-inch handheld, the ROG Ally's display is quite incredible. It has a response time of 7ms and a 120Hz refresh rate, significantly outperforming the Switch 2's display. It starts at $649.99 on Best Buy, but there are often numerous sales pushing this down significantly (if you're in the UK, it's on sale at £449.99 on Amazon).

Yes, you'll miss out on Nintendo titles, but you get access to a bigger library of games across multiple launchers; if you manage to legally dump your purchased Switch games, you can also play these via emulators (despite Nintendo banning some even though it's not illegal).

Taking it a step further, you could opt for a Lenovo Legion Go, which uses similar detachable controllers like the Joy-Cons. Both it and the ROG Ally use the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, providing better gaming performance than the Switch 2. I could go on and on about the advantages, but I'll leave you with this: you're not going to have your handheld gaming PC online accessibility stripped away from you, like you would with a Switch 2.