As a PC gamer I'm biased, but I'd skip the Switch 2 for this discounted handheld

Stuck for Nintendo Switch 2 stock? You're not alone. Just a quick PSA, however, that there are some superb alternatives to consider right now if you don't want to wait.

For example, the Lenovo Legion Go, one of our favorite handheld gaming PCs here at TechRadar, is on sale for $499.99 (was $699) at Amazon.

Comparing the Nintendo Switch 2 to the Lenovo Legion Go is slightly apples and oranges, but the latter is a fantastic option if you're looking for a gaming handheld. Not only do you get a pair of Joy-Con-like controllers and a useful kick-stand, but I'd argue the vast library of PC titles and support for both Windows 11 and SteamOS make it a much more versatile machine.

The biggest downside for the Legion Go is that you'll lose access to those coveted Nintendo exclusives. The machine also doesn't feature the best battery life either, which was something that stopped us from giving it a full five stars out of five on our Lenovo Legion Go review.

If the above complaints don't bother you, though, then I think the Legion Go is an absolute no-brainer in terms of value. PC games are cheaper in the long run, you get way more choice, and you also don't have to contend with any additional subscription payments to play multiplayer online.

Lenovo Legion Go deal at Amazon

One of the best PC gaming handhelds right now

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion Go stands out in the fast-moving handheld gaming PC market. It's not the most speced-out machine in terms of RAM and storage, but the powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip means it performs just as well as some pricier options. The Legion Go also retains an edge with its large, beautiful display and great audio.

Despite its bulky design, the Legion Go offers clever features like a built-in kickstand and detachable controllers, making it surprisingly versatile. The controller system is reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch, with extra options like FPS Mode for precision gaming, and you also get a good level of customization.

In real-world use, the Legion Go handles both indie and AAA titles well, offering smooth performance and fast switching between games. However, its main drawback is poor battery life, which only allows for a few hours of use unless settings are lowered. That limitation makes it less ideal for extended play on the go, though it remains a powerful, flexible alternative to traditional gaming setups.