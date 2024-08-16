Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and Fall Guys are available on mobile as the Epic Games Store launches for iOS in the EU and for Android worldwide

In some great news for mobile gamers, the Epic Games Store has finally launched on iOS and Android devices. It offers the ability to download games including Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and, for the very first time, Fall Guys on your phone.

There are some things to bear in mind, however. Firstly, the Epic Games Store is only available for iOS devices in the European Union (EU). The process of actually getting it on your iPhone is also a little complicated, as it doesn’t involve the official App Store like your usual apps. You can see a video from Epic Games outlining how to download the Epic Games Store on iOS below.

Learn How to Install the Epic Games Store on iOS in the EU - YouTube Watch On

This launch follows a series of disputes between Apple and Epic Games and the introduction of the EU Digital Markets App (DMA) which requires Apple to now allow iPhone owners to install third-party app stores. As for why it's not available elsewhere, Epic Games has stated that: “Apple is still blocking all other iOS users outside of Europe from accessing Fortnite and Epic Games Store for iOS.”

The Android version of the Epic Games Store is available worldwide though, but the installation process still takes quite a bit of time and involves enabling the ability to install unknown apps in your phone settings. You can view a video from Epic Games detailing every step that you need to take below.

Learn How to Install the Epic Games Store on Android - YouTube Watch On

According to Epic Games: “the process of installing the Epic Games Store on iOS and Android is lengthy due to Apple and Google introducing intentionally poor-quality install experiences laden by multiple steps, confusing device settings, and scare screens.”

The publisher states that it is “continuing to fight in courts and work with regulators around the globe to eliminate the anticompetitive terms that Apple and Google impose on developers and consumers” so that it can “build a better store for everyone.”

While Fortnite was previously available on iOS before it suddenly vanished back in 2020, this is the first time that Fall Guys has been playable on mobile platforms. In addition to the Epic Games Store, Rocket League Sideswipe is can already be found on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Regarding the launch, CEO and founder of Epic Games Tim Sweeney said that: “the tide is turning and the mobile ecosystem is finally opening up to competition. We are grateful to the European Commission for making it possible to launch the Epic Games Store and offer our games to iOS users in the European Union.”

“Now European iOS users and all Android users can access our store and games, as they've always been able to do on open platforms like PC and Mac,” he continued. “The fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice.”