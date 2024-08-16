Genshin Impact Version 5.0 features a brand new region and launches later this month

Developer Hoyoverse has announced that a hefty expansion is coming to the free-to-play role-playing game (RPG) Genshin Impact later this month. It features a whole new region to explore, three new playable characters, plenty of additional story content, and more.

The Version 5.0, or ‘Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn’ update will be available on August 28. It will allow players to explore Natlan, the sixth major nation of the fictional world of Teyvat, which will be accessible through a newly unlocked Teleport Waypoint. This Teleport Waypoint can be used by everyone from the most experienced players to complete newcomers who have completed the early ‘Prologue of the Archon’ quest in Mondstadt.

Also known as the ‘Nation of Pyro’ or the ‘Nation of War’, Natlan is a warm climate that is located to the west of the existing Sumeru desert. Its people are split into six major tribes, three of which will play a significant role in the new expansion. Players will also be able to encounter three types of adorable dragon-like Saurians that live alongside the local people.

Image 1 of 3 Kachina (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Kinich (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Mualani (Image credit: Hoyoverse)

Those who complete the first act of Natlan’s Archon Quest, which is available from Adventure Rank 28 and above, will be rewarded with Kachina, one of the three new playable characters. A four-star Geo polearm wielder, Kachina is able to summon the ‘Turbo Twirly’ vehicle to easily scale walls or cliffs. The other two playable characters are the five-star Kinich and Mualani.

Kinich is armed with a large claymore and a grappling hook, while Mualani rides around the battlefield on a playful ‘Sharky Surfboard’ that can also be used to navigate bodies of water quickly.

As Genshin Impact is currently approaching its fourth anniversary, a series of free rewards and bonuses will be offered throughout the Version 5.0 update. This includes a special daily login event, which offers up to 10 Intertwined Fate to claim. Players will receive 1,600 Primogems and two exclusive gadgets, ‘Firstborn Firesprite’ and ‘Kaboom Box’, via their in-game mail, too. You will also be able to obtain a free five-star character of your choice from the Standard Wish lineup.

If you’re a new player who wants to discover the world of Genshin Impact before the update arrives, the game is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and mobile with support for full cross-progression and online co-op.

