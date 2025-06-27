- Monster Hunter Wilds' second free title update arrives on June 30
- Iconic monsters Lagiacrus and Seregios will be making their grand return
- The game will also have a collaboration event with guitar brand Fender
The June 26 Capcom Spotlight included a new Monster Hunter Showcase presentation, and we now know much more about the upcoming second free title update for Monster Hunter Wilds as a result.
Arriving Monday, June 30, we already knew that the flagship monster for Free Title Update 2 is to be Lagiacrus, an aquatic 'Leviathan' type monster that fights both on land and underwater. Now, Capcom has confirmed that some underwater combat sections will be built into the Lagiacrus fight. Let's just hope it's not nearly as miserable as it was in Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate.
Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate favorite Seregios will also be making a surprise return in Monster Hunter Wilds. An incredibly nimble flying wyvern, Seregios hadn't been revealed until last night's showcase.
As well as these two returning monsters, Free Title Update 2 will also bring a new Arch Tempered fight, this time with Wilds' gargantuan Uth Duna. Like with Rey Dau in the first update, players can expect to earn materials for an enhanced armor set should they manage to take down this ultra challenging monster.
Later on in the update's roadmap, on August 27, Monster Hunter Wilds is set to launch a collaboration with legendary guitar maker Fender. During the event, players can take on a quest that lets them receive a gesture that has their hunter shredding with a limited-edition Rathalos Telecaster.
As for miscellaneous and quality-of-life updates, Free Title Update 2 is bringing plenty of those. Chief among these is the new Layered Weapon system, which lets hunters change the appearance of their weapons to others they've unlocked - so long as they've completed that weapon's upgrade tree.
We can also expect a new summer-themed festival, photo mode improvements, another wave of cosmetic downloadable content (DLC) and more. For more details, be sure to give the accompanying PlayStation Blog post a look.
