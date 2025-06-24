The release date for Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 has been leaked by Sony via the PlayStation Store

It's revealed that the second major patch will arrive on June 30

The update is also expected to include new events, two "fan-favorite" monsters, and more

Sony has accidentally leaked the release date for Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2.

As reported by IGN, Sony mistakenly updated the game's PlayStation Store page ahead of schedule, revealing that the upcoming patch will be released on June 30.

Although it's now been rolled back, the website also revealed the contents of the update, which will include new events, Leviathan Arch-Tempered Uth Duna, layered weapons, a new armor set, as well as two "fan-favorite" monsters.

One of these monsters is likely Lagiacrus, which was revealed earlier this year, while the other is seemingly going to be Seregios, according to dataminers.

Capcom has confirmed that its next Spotlight showcase will air this week on June 26 at 3pm PDT / 11pm BST.

The broadcast will offer new details on Monster Hunter Wilds and Title Update 2, so we can expect the official release date to be announced then.

Last week, game director Yuya Tokuda also shared some additional details about the upcoming patch in Capcom's Director's Letter.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tokuda revealed that the second major update will bring several quality of life updates, including improved navigation in the Grand Hub, "improved Seikret usability", photo mode adjustments, and the aforementioned layered weapons.

To stay up to date with all things Monster Hunter Wilds, you can check out our roadmap coverage, which includes release dates, confirmed downloadable content (DLC), what's to come, and more.