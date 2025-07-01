The latest Monster Hunter Wilds patch has finally addressed the terrible performance on PC

Capcom has now resolved the shader compilation issue that would cause high CPU load and unstable performance

Players no longer need to manually delete their shader cache files to improve their performance

Monster Hunter Wilds' latest patch has finally fixed the shader compilation issue that has been causing awful performance on PC.

The patch is part of Title Update 2, which is now available to download, and addresses a bug that has been plaguing PC players and causing high CPU load due to compiling shaders.

"With Title Update 2's arrival, we have resolved a previous issue where shader compilation during gameplay caused high CPU load and unstable performance," Capcom explained in an X / Twitter post.

The studio also stated that after installing the update, players should find that shader compilation will occur upon initial launch and "will no longer occur during gameplay."

Shader compilation should take some time to complete, Capcom adds, but said that players should no longer need to manually delete their shader cache files to get good performance moving forward.

Monster Hunter Wilds' performance has been rough since the game first launched earlier this year/ Capcom released an update last month, but the patch only led to more issues, resulting in an influx of negative reviews on Steam.

As of writing, the game currently has an "Overwhelmingly Negative" score on the platform from over 17,000 user reviews, with many users citing game stutters, freezing, and the now-addressed shader compilation and performance issue.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Title Update 2 won't be the last major update for the role-playing game (RPG). To stay up to date, you can check out our Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap coverage, which includes release dates, confirmed downloadable content (DLC), future updates, and more.