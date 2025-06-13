Capcom confirms Monster Hunter Wilds' second major title update will launch at the end of June

Monster Hunter Wilds' second major title update is coming soon

It's scheduled to release at the end of June 2025

A new event quest is scheduled to arrive next week, too

Monster Hunter Wilds developer Capcom has now confirmed that the game's next major content patch - Free Title Update 2 - is set to arrive at the end of June.

While no specific release date has been given as of yet, the official Monster Hunter X / Twitter account made the announcement alongside a teaser image of one of the update's highly-anticipated returning monsters - Lagiacrus.

Aside from Lagiacrus - who debuted in Monster Hunter 3 and hasn't been seen since Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - there are a few things we know are coming in Free Title Update 2 thanks to Capcom's Director's Letter.

Posted to the official Monster Hunter website, the letter (written by game director Yuya Tokuda) confirms the second major update will bring a new high-difficulty Arch-tempered monster. Some weapons are also set to receive improvements, such as the Hammer and Dual Blades.

Several quality of life updates are also on the way, including improved navigation in the Grand Hub, "improved Seikret usability", photo mode adjustments and - perhaps best of all - layered weapons.

That last one, similar to layered armor, will let you cast a different appearance onto your equipped weapons. That's going to be awesome for players running a particular build that also might not like the way their weapon looks by default.

Additionally, Capcom has announced a new event quest will be arriving on June 17. Completion of the quest will earn you a Wudwud equipment set for your Palico companion, allowing you to dress them up as one of the adorable Scarlet Forest denizens.

