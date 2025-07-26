Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, July 26 (game #776).

Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #777) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HALLOWEEN

PICNIC

EASY

GRADE

CHILD'S PLAY

ELEMENTARY

CON GAME

TAILGATE

GRAMMAR

MAGIC SHOW

BLOCK PARTY

PIECE OF CAKE

FESTIVAL

NO SWEAT

PRIMARY

HEARTS

NYT Connections today (game #777) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Not a problem

Not a problem GREEN: Al fresco fun

Al fresco fun BLUE: Followed by a word that rhymes with “fool”

Followed by a word that rhymes with “fool” PURPLE: Who’s fooling who?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #777) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: "NOTHING TO IT!"

GREEN: OUTDOOR EVENTS

BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "SCHOOL"

PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH TRICKS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #777) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #777, are…

YELLOW: "NOTHING TO IT!" CHILD'S PLAY, EASY, NO SWEAT, PIECE OF CAKE

CHILD'S PLAY, EASY, NO SWEAT, PIECE OF CAKE GREEN: OUTDOOR EVENTS BLOCK PARTY, FESTIVAL, PICNIC, TAILGATE

BLOCK PARTY, FESTIVAL, PICNIC, TAILGATE BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "SCHOOL" ELEMENTARY, GRADE, GRAMMAR, PRIMARY

ELEMENTARY, GRADE, GRAMMAR, PRIMARY PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH TRICKS CON GAME, HALLOWEEN, HEARTS, MAGIC SHOW

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

My one mistake today was putting ELEMENTARY instead of EASY in the group that became “NOTHING TO IT!”, something that wouldn’t have happened if I’d have looked at the board longer, rather than rushing in.

I had the quote “elementary, my dear Watson” in my head, of course – although in this case it was far from, erm, elementary (and although it's actually a misquote anyway, and never appears in the original Sherlock Holmes stories).

Instead, Elementary was part of the WORDS BEFORE ”SCHOOL” group, together with the less common (depending on where you are) alternatives of PRIMARY, GRADE and GRAMMAR. All in all, no PICNIC.

