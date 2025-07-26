Apple CarPlay Ultra looks dead on arrival as another automotive giant distances itself – here's what needs to change

BMW says it has no plans to integrate CarPlay Ultra in future cars

Manufacturers are increasingly turning to in-house infotainment

Aston Martin is currently the only brand offering Apple's tech

Apple CarPlay launched to much fanfare in late May, adorning the myriad screens in the stunning Aston Martin DBX 707 model.

But just weeks after its unveiling to the world, a number of big name automotive manufacturers – who were once slated to work with the tech – have started backing out. This time, it's BMW.

Recently, one Renault employee was even quoted as saying “don’t invade our systems” by the Financial Times when quizzed about future partnerships with the tech giant.

Now, a BMW AG spokesperson has stated that the company currently has “no plans to integrate Apple CarPlay Ultra”, according to a post from the independent BMW Blog spotted by 9to5Mac.

Instead, the German automotive powerhouse is backing its own reinvention of the popular iDrive system, which was first debuted at CES late last year.

The system – that will first be seen on the upcoming Neue Klasse iX – includes new haptic controls and a full-width display that spans the entire width of the windscreen. Handing this new and innovative digital real estate over to Apple feels counter intuitive.

As a result, the German automaker will still support traditional CarPlay and Android Auto, but its use will be limited to the main infotainment screen.

Analysis: CarPlay Ultra is a step too far

(Image credit: Aston Martin / Apple)

My early hands-on experience with Apple CarPlay Ultra proved that the system fixed many of the irritating issues that arose from traditional CarPlay use.

Chiefly, the ability to adjust important car settings or enjoy some DAB or satellite radio without leaving the CarPlay environment is a boon.

However, when activated in the beautiful surrounds of an Aston Martin, the system felt overly invasive and the fully digital, very Apple-y cockpit lost some of its unique charm.

This is the overriding issue facing many manufacturers, as most feel that allowing Apple to take control of the entire infotainment experience not only stifles brand differentiation but also sees Apple potentially handling reams of valuable data.

Instead, Porsche remains the only manufacturer I can think of that has worked with Apple’s Automotive Developer Toolkit to produce a sort of halfway house.

Plug an iPhone into a new Macan, Taycan or Panamera and you’ll still be able to adjust the temperature of the air con and fiddle with car settings, without leaving the CarPlay environment or giving up the unique Porsche digital driver’s display.

To me, it feels like Apple needs to pursue this avenue and improve the standard CarPlay experience, which should happen with iOS 26.

Otherwise future cars risk feeling homogenous both on the outside and the interior.