Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #511) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… That's a good look

NYT Strands today (game #511) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

EXAM

ZINE

SNAIL

TINY

GREEN

DINE

NYT Strands today (game #511) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #511) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd column Last side: top, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #511) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #511, are…

STUDY

EXAMINE

SURVEY

WEIGH

INSPECT

SCRUTINIZE

SPANGRAM: ANALYSIS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

My first thought when I saw the theme was that we would be searching for something to do with fashion trends.

After finding STUDY in the grid I was initially puzzled, especially as it was sitting right next to what I initially tapped out as "exam" before adding the I-N-E for EXAMINE. The Spangram came next, which finally settled my befuddled mind.

I was initially thrown by the letter Z in SCRUTINIZE (I'm in the UK, where we use an 'S'), but not enough to trouble me for long. A satisfyingly tricky – but not too tricky – game.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, July 26, game #510)

ASSEMBLE

CONVENE

GATHER

MEET

MUSTER

CONGREGATE

SPANGRAM: REUNION